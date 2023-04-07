Dirty Delete: Tech millionaire turned right wing culture warrior is running for president

Dirty Delete is a weekly column that goes deep into the social media history of politicians that runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Analysis

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is against a lot of things. But he doesn’t seem to stand for anything—except unbridled capitalism.

Ramaswamy is trying to convert his long-shot campaign for the presidency into reality by attacking the right-wing hate machine’s enemies du jour: wokeism, critical race theory, antifa, the deep state, transgender people, the “climate cult,” and acknowledging the existence of systemic racism.

The Indian American son of immigrants actually recently tweeted, “Diversity is not our strength.”

Wokeness is by far the tech millionaire’s favorite villain. He even wrote a whole ass book about it.

He claims being woke is more dangerous than Marxism and has described it as a combination of Nazism and Marxism, which doesn’t make a lick of sense.

To appease that hard-right base, Ramaswamy has lately advocated abolishing the IRS and the FBI, which he says he’ll replace with something better. Definitely nothing authoritarian about firing everyone and creating new departments filled with people beholden to you.

Ramaswamy’s social media footprint gives the impression that he hates the government he wants to lead. He’s promised to get rid of the U.S. Department of Education along with “a very long list of other federal agencies.”

He instead seems to think the free market is the solution to all of society’s ills.

He loves the free market so much he wants to ban “addictive social media” before the age of 16, which is the opposite of the free market. (It’s also definitely, totally possible without invading anyone’s privacy.)

Speaking of contradictions, Republican voters might be a bit taken aback to learn that Ramaswamy was a Soros Fellow. Perhaps the fact that he’s been backed by Peter Thiel, and now identifies as a “nonwhite nationalist” will overcome their distaste over his association with the Soros family they so loathe.

Online, Ramaswamy is on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Truth Social, Gettr, and Rumble.

Dirtiest Delete

Republicans have grown increasingly obsessed with the World Economic Forum (WEF), which they view as the leading proponent of the globalism they despise.

That means it would probably not go over so well with them to know that Ramaswamy was a member of the WEF’s 2021 class of young global leaders.

His name has since been scrubbed from the website, but an archive shows that he did indeed make the list. Ramaswamy says he turned them down and blames being included on “the games the WEF plays.”

Like what you are reading? Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each morning.