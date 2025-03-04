Thirsty Swedish influencer runs paid ad campaign to get hired in Trump’s White House

A self-proclaimed “diehard Trump loyalist” is taking his quest for a White House job to the next level, running ads on X to get President Donald Trump’s attention.

Featured Video

The internet personality Victor Carlstrom, who claims to be a prominent “whistleblower” from Sweden, has accumulated 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 44,000 on X with his brash posts about corruption, masculinity, and his admiration for Trump.

But X users outside this circle of followers began to see Carlstrom’s posts recently, after he appeared to run ads touting his qualifications for a position in the Trump administration.

“To strike maximum fear into the corrupt establishment, is it time for Trump to bring in the hardest of them all and appoint me, the person they fear the most—as Senior Advisor on foreign policy?” Carlstrom asked in a post one user flagged as an ad.

Advertisement

Others confirmed seeing the ad on their X feeds.

“I saw this one too,” one user wrote. “Why am I getting ads like this?!”

Carlstrom appears to have run other job-seeking ads in recent days.

“As a diehard Trump loyalist, it hurts me to say this, but after analyzing today’s meeting with Zelensky, I smelled weakness. And trust me, so did Putin,” the Swede wrote on X last Friday, garnering 2.1 million views. “President Donald J Trump you need me as your Senior Advisor on Foreign Policy — YESTERDAY! Appoint me, and let’s wipe the floor with them all!”

Advertisement

Commenters noted that they found this post through advertising, too.

“Paying for this to be an Ad is weak,” one reply read.

“Why am I seeing this ad?” another user, who appears to be a Trump supporter, asked.

Carlstrom even posted and advertised an open letter to Barron Trump asking to mentor him and help him connect with his father about a foreign policy role.

Advertisement

The social media celebrity has pushed the narrative that he is a persecuted “whistleblower” for years, sending out press releases to promote an unsuccessful multi-billion dollar lawsuit he filed in U.S. court accusing Swedish banks and regulators of money laundering.

These days, he mainly posts social media content complaining about the supposed lack of masculinity in America, praising Trump and Elon Musk, and repeating vague claims about being persecuted by the “establishment.”

Users like Carlstrom, who pay for verification through X Premium, are eligible to run ads from their personal accounts, which explains these posts’ wide reach.

But the MAGA diehard has been angling for a job in Trumpworld for weeks, even through posts that don’t appear to have money behind them.

Advertisement

On Feb. 4, Carlstrom tweeted at Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, urging him to “open the big wallet together” and follow through on the president’s unpopular proposal to “take over” the Gaza Strip.

Carlstrom’s ad campaign hasn’t landed him a new gig in the Trump administration just yet, but you wouldn’t expect that to dent the confidence of someone who describes himself as “a Swedish Viking and the biggest swinging dick in the United States.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



