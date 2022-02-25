‘He has like 33K likes’: Passenger films his Uber driver live-streaming during ride, sparking debate

A viral TikTok appears to show an Uber driver live-streaming the ride while a passenger sits in the backseat.

In the short clip, TikToker Franky Bernstein (@frankybernstein) zooms in on the Uber driver’s iPad, which appears to be live-streaming the road.

The overlay text on the video reads: “I’m pretty sure my uber driver is live streaming right now.”

“And he has 33k likes,” the caption adds.

It’s unclear what platform the driver is using to stream from.

The video has been viewed over 35,000 times, and viewers seem to be divided. “Hustling is hustling,” one person commented.

Others expressed they feel uneasy about the scenario.

“Looks like a dangerous distraction, glad I am not the passenger,” one said.

Others pointed to reasons the driver may be streaming.

“It’s for accidents. If anything happens they can easily save the live,” one suggested.

“Makes him feel safe? it’s not at you,” another speculated, pointing out the driver was streaming the road in front of him, not the passenger.

Regardless of his reasons for streaming, the TikToker was supportive of it, saying in response to one comment: “He was really cool. Love the hustle.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Uber via its press email.

