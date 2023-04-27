‘If it weren’t my daughter, I would love that’: Tucker Carlson’s firing resurfaces old comments about 14-year-old girls

In the midst of the bombshell about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News, a former employee’s lawsuit against the network has been getting renewed attention.

Abby Grossberg is suing Fox News for allegedly creating a hostile and discriminatory work environment. Grossberg, who was Carlson’s head of booking, claims that he personally promoted a hostile workplace. She also claims that Fox News pressured her into making misleading statements during a deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems case that settled last week.

A filing in her case includes Carlson’s comments about young teen girls experimenting sexually with each other.

Fox denies Grossberg’s claims; Carlson hasn’t commented on the matter.

Grossberg was fired shortly after she filed suit against Fox in March.

In the midst of Fox agreeing to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to settle its claims and the network firing Carlson on Monday, Grossberg’s case has been proceeding.

Earlier this week, one of the documents she filed resurfaced some disturbing comments Carlson made during interviews with Bubba the Love Sponge over a decade ago.

On one occasion, Carlson defended an arranged marriage between a 27-year-old and a 16-year-old as different from rape because “the rapist in this case has made a lifelong commitment to live and take care of the person.”

He also called sex workers “slutty and pathetic” and said women are “extremely primitive, they’re basic, they’re not that hard to understand.”

In a 2009 appearance on the show where he was a regular guest for multiple years, someone suggested that girls at his 14-year-old daughter’s boarding school were experimenting sexually with one another.

Carlson responded, “If it weren’t my daughter, I would love that scenario.”

Carlson was 40 years old at the time. Fox News hired him that year.

A tweet containing that portion of the motion @TuffTiffResists posted went viral earlier this week. As of this writing, it has been retweeted thousands of times and generated hundreds of comments.

Lost in Abby Grossberg's lawsuit was this nugget where Tucker was musing about statutory rape and sexual activity of 14 year old girls: "If it weren't my daughter, I would love that scenario."

The comments first surfaced in 2019. The tweet inspired a fresh round of disgust.

After Carlson was fired, one of Grossberg’s attorneys released a statement saying his departure “is, in part, an admission of the systemic lying, bullying and conspiracy-mongering claimed by our client.”