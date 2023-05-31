Trump unleashes on Kayleigh McEnany in Truth Social post—and his supporters are baffled

Yesterday, President Donald Trump called out his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, claiming she intentionally botched a set of poll numbers during an appearance on FOX News.
“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!
Trump claims that McEnany intentionally read the wrong numbers, which reportedly came from his own pollsters, on Tuesday night’s Jesse Watters’ show.
McEnany was Trump’s final press secretary, serving throughout the tumultuous last year of his presidency, which included the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Given her staunch and frequent defense of Trump, a number of conservatives—including those who support Trump—were shocked he called her out.
“This nonsense from Trump is a disgrace,” wrote Trump’s former campaign communications director, who now backs DeSantis. “@kayleighmcenany slayed the fake news hoaxers and the liberal media activists day in and day out for years. She took countless arrows defending him and she was great at it.”
TPUSA ambassador Courtney Holland was equally upset, calling McEnany a “role model for conservative women.”
Noted Melania Trump’s former press secretary, who has since turned on the administration” “He. WILL. Turn. On. You. There is only loyalty to HIM,” a post that was also retweeted by Mike Pence’s former press secretary.
But some supporters of Trump were fine with the tactic.
“Kayleigh Mcenany chose to go work for Fox News after all of the shenanigans the network pulled in 2020,” wrote one user. “Trump has every right to call her out.”
McEnany has yet to respond to Trump’s criticism.