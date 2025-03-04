First, Trump take egg. Now, Trump take nest egg

The phrase “Trump take nest egg” is exploding on social media after stock markets plummeted in response to the president’s new tariffs.

Yesterday, Trump announced 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10% increase on tariffs against China, which took effect today.

Canada and China shot back with import taxes on goods from the U.S., while Mexico mentioned “contingency plans” in response.

The situation, which has raised concerns over a potential trade war, led major indexes such as the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 to dip on Monday. Over on Bluesky, users responded with the now-viral phrase.

“Trump take nest egg,” one user said.

The phrase is an update to a previous meme known as “Trump take egg,” which also arose on Bluesky in response to rising egg prices under the current president.

“Feb 2025: Trump take egg,” another added. “Mar 2025: Trump take nest egg.”

The market continued its downward slide on Tuesday after a significant sell-off on Wall Street, helping keep the meme alive.

Although largely confined to Bluesky, the meme also made its way to X, though without the same panache.

“Trump take egg and 401k,” one user joked.

Trump walked back his first threat of tariffs after concessions from Canada and Mexico around immigration and drug trafficking.

While the new ones are in effect, it’s unclear how long they will remain. Or how long it will take the market to recover.

