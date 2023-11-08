Does the wife of the judge in Trump’s fraud trial judge have a burner account where she rips the former president?

Laura Loomer, a far-right pro-Trump operative, says she found Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife’s account on X on Wednesday and shared screenshots showing the account posting anti-Trump memes.

EXCLUSIVE: I have Uncovered screenshots from the X account of Dawn Marie Engoron, the wife of Leftist NYC Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the civil fraud against President Trump shows that she has been posting attacks on Trump from her account @dm_sminxs as the trial is… https://t.co/LynqZsciiz pic.twitter.com/07xcIo7Kma — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

“This is incredible bias,” Loomer wrote. “Nobody can actually say this is a fair trial!”

Engoron is currently presiding over a civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump in Manhattan. Operatives for an opposition research group recently dug up what appear to be images yesterday of his bare torso which were posted to an alumni newsletter he maintains.

The X account Loomer found goes by the display name Dawn Marie, with “#BlueForSoManyReasons” in the bio, and its posts are protected. Loomer and other conservative posters took the lockdown as further confirmation that the account was Engoron’s wife’s.

“I see she locked her account up now. Scared to stand behind her remarks,” posted one user.

According to a post on the Wheatley Alumni newsletter webpage Engoron runs for his former high school, his wife is named Dawn and she works as a psychotherapist. Some sites online, prior to Loomer’s findings, said she went by Dawn Marie.

Loomer didn’t post any definitive proof that the account belongs to Engoron’s wife, but said that the posts the account was sharing were proof that Engoron needed to recuse himself from the proceedings and that there needed to be a mistrial.

One post from the end of October, which Loomer claimed was “one of the most damning screenshots I have archived from the Twitter account of Dawn Marie Engoron,” shows the account sharing a link from Alternet titled “Pleading the 5th won’t save Trump family members in Judge Engoron’s courtroom.”

The article originally comes from a Raw Story writeup of a discussion on MSNBC.

On October 30, 2023, while the trial was… https://t.co/fBMt1lxMAZ pic.twitter.com/G1TRMiMR6K — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

“This appears to be an admission by the Judge’s wife that Judge Engoron has already decided how this trial will go,” Loomer wrote. “This is truly unethical.”

Loomer also said the account attacked her while she was doing a live show and sent a tweet with an image that said “FUCK TRUMP.”

“This is incredible bias. Less than 24 hours ago she posted tweets in which she said “FUCK TRUMP”. She posted photoshopped pics of President Trump in an orange jump suit, she attacked me during my Live show last night for exposing her husband, and she is openly attacking President Trump’s lawyer @AlinaHabba.”

I… https://t.co/8MjLW26FTL pic.twitter.com/TO1Pp5aMAr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

“In a fair justice system NYC Judge Arthur Engoron would recuse himself or dismiss this nonsensical case,” wrote @Bubblebathgirl. “But of course this isn’t a fair justice system and Democrats don’t have positive policy to run on. So they revert to cheating in elections and lawfare.”

According to the rules of the Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System, judges must “not allow family, social, political or other relationships to influence the[ir] … judicial conduct or judgment.”

Meanwhile, some liberal posters dismissed the outrage by pointing to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife.

“She participated in January 6, and her husband oversaw cases related to January 6,” wrote @caringguy1957. “You see how it’s not the same thing yet?”