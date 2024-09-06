Voters in battleground states say they have received strange, automated text messages from a group called “Trump for Traditional Wives.” The messages state that women need to be obedient to their husbands, sex before marriage is a sin, pregnancy is women’s “holy calling,” and that, if re-elected, former President Donald Trump will ban contraception.

The texts all come from different phone numbers and feature images of the Duggar family, most well-known for their TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, a pregnant woman with three young girls, Trump holding a Bible, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Women today need to go back to serving their Husbands and knowing their role as an obedient wife and loving mother,” one of the texts reads. “Life begins at conception and sex before marriage is a sin. Please vote for our President, Donald J. Trump. stop to end.”

Other texts that include the “Trump for Traditional Wives” branding state that “Donald Trump will direct the government to block birth control and restore traditional Christian values.”

“With Trump back in the White House, women can once again understand our role as submissive wives. Pregnancy is a holy calling,” one text received by redditor with a Wisconsin area code states. “Kamala Harris will put an abortion clinic on every block! Remember in November. stop to end.”

Other voters from Pennsylvania and elsewhere also posted on Reddit that they received a text that was branded “Trump for Sexual Purity” and included images of Harris with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, her ex-boyfriend actor Montell Williams, and her ex-boyfriend and former Mayor of San Francisco Willie Brown.

“Kamala Harris is no role model for our girls! She slept around, married late, and has never experienced the holiness of pregnancy and childbirth,” the “Trump for Sexual Purity” text reads. “Maybe this is why she doesn’t understand the sanctity of life. A Christian woman would never run for President… Vote PRESIDENT TRUMP! stop to end.”

A similar text was also sent to voters with an image of Trump holding a Bible with the words “I’m the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade,” referencing how Trump nominated three conservative Supreme Court justices who decided, with other conservative justices on the Court, to overturn Roe v. Wade, which enshrined the constitutional protection of abortion, in 2022.

“President Trump and JD Vance know that women today will be elevated in God’s kingdom by submitting to our Husbands and embracing childbearing as our sacred duty. That’s why Trump got rid of Roe v. Wade,” the text states. “Don’t let Childless Kamala Harris stop Trump from finishing God’s plan for women stop to end.”

Trump has dodged questions about whether he would sign a national abortion ban and ban contraceptives if re-elected—though he has repeatedly said abortion should be left up to the states.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

