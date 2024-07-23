No, the would-be Trump assassin was not transgender

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Since the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump , misinformation and conspiracy theories have surged to seemingly unprecedented levels online . Now, far-right users online are attempting to claim that the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was transgender.



The claim regarding Crooks, who was shot and killed by counter snipers moments after he opened fire on Trump, looks to have first appeared on the notorious far-right imageboard 4chan .



The anonymous user who made the claim did so alongside a picture of an individual with long hair that bears some resemblance to Crooks. In response, another 4chan user asked if the photo was real. The original poster replied that it wasn’t, but added that “spreading rumors” was fun.

Millions see false photo asserting Trump shooter was transgender

Nevertheless, the photo circulated outside the walls of 4chan and onto popular social media sites. The image received over 20,000 shares and roughly 7.1 million views after being shared to X by the popular far-right user known as “Paul Hookem.”



“Anyone wondering why they aren’t using this photo of the shooter?” the user asked.



Countless users in the replies argued that the picture proved that Crooks was clearly left-wing, although the shooter was a registered Republican who classmates say held conservative views. Crooks did, however, once donate $15 to a left-wing political organization.



“Interesting, It doesn’t suit the narrative of a geeky loner rather than being a Democrat Woke pusher of pronouns,” one user responded.



“This dude screams antifa soy boy,” another added.



The narrative plays into previous attempts by right-wing internet users to suggest that the nation is facing an epidemic of mass shootings carried out by transgender individuals .



Although a Community Note was eventually placed on the post, the fact-check seems to have done little to stop the spread of the claim.



At no point has Crooks’ family, friends, or law enforcement investigating the shooting said that the 20-year-old identified as transgender.

Why it matters

After major events, confusion becomes rampant on social media. And in this case, that uncertainty was seized upon by individuals looking to spread misinformation.



As always, internet users should look for confirmation from reputable sources before believing claims that have no backing.

