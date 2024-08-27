Trans Kids Deserve Better, a trans activist group comprised of trans teens, has now occupied the grounds of the U.K.’s Department of Education in London for five straight days.

This is the second building in the U.K. the group partially took over. The group occupied the country’s National Health Service last month to protest the U.K.’s ban on puberty blockers.

Trans Kids Deserve Better are demanding greater “respect in education” and “all other areas of life.”

Members of Trans Kids Deserve Better set up camp at the Department of Education on Friday, hanging banners that say the group’s name on the ground level of the building.

Today, they climbed the outside of the building to hang a sign that read “we are not pawns in your politics” on the second level.

But only hours later, an individual inside the department building attempted to confiscate the sign from the inside. So, two of the teen protestors scaled the building and one named Squirrel snatched it back.

“SPIDER TRANS CAUGHT ON CAMERA!!! REAL NOT CLICKBAIT!!! SAVED THE DAY!!!” @TransKidsDeserveBetter wrote in their caption about the incident. “They tried to take our banner through a window, but the amazing Squirrel raced to save it; climbing meters off the ground with no hesitation!”

After retrieving the banner, the activists gathered for a group hug.

On their website, the group states that trans kids “deserve to feel safe in education.” They demand that their comfort and safety take priority over that of their detractors, to be protected from transphobic bullying, to be respected, and for trans history to be included in school curricula.

The group members also demand “to make [their] own decisions about [their] social transition, and about who gets to know about it.” Socially transitioning is when a trans person might change their name, pronouns, or outward gender presentation. Doing so is completely separate from medically transitioning, which for many involves puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, or gender-affirming procedures.

And Trans Kids Deserve Better isn’t just receiving in-person support—since beginning their protest at the Department of Education, the group raised over £1,720 (approximately $2,280) through JustGiving from supporters in the U.K. and abroad.

Those who donated left messages of encouragement for the teen activists.

“I’ve been a high school teacher in East Sussex for a few years now and I am so proud of what you are doing!” a contributor wrote. “I have so many students I want to be a beacon and a safe haven for and I admire you so much!”

“These kids make me prouder than ever to be trans,” another supporter said.

“I’m in awe of you all. Things can’t go back to how they used to be or worse,” another supporter wrote, “they must move forward.”

