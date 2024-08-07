Why are Trump fans photoshopping Tim Walz’s face onto tampons?

Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced she picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Immediately, right-wing officials and internet personalities began attacking him for his response to Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and teaching in China before working as a public school teacher in Minnesota.

They’re also calling him “Tampon Tim” to denigrate Walz for signing a bill into law that stocked public school restrooms with free menstrual products.

Right-wingers’ issue with the bill is that menstrual products were stocked in both men’s and women’s bathrooms.

And to protest against him, they’re making some of the worst photoshops you’ve ever seen.

Images of Walz’s head on tampons are littering Truth Social, with users also dubbing him “Timpax.”

The hashtag took off and is currently Truth Social’s top trend.

Users have also made GIFs of Walz hugging a giant tampon.

Walz’s mugshot from a DUI arrest in the 1990s also appeared, with him holding up a tampon box.

The trend also made it to Twitter.

“I hope Trump calls @GovTimWalz Tampon Tim,” wrote one influencer.

Right-wing X users even got #TamponTim trending on X, where similarly bad art took over.

Looks like Tim Walz is already out on the VP Campaign trail.#tampontimmy #TamponTim pic.twitter.com/imVT8a3FiG — Veterans Taking Back (@VeteranTakeBack) August 6, 2024

Many of the posts on X are using the hashtag to highlight other stances of Walz, trying to brand him across the board with the new nickname.

“Damn #TamponTim is WEIRD,” a pro-Trump X user tweeted today.

“#TamponTim Destroyed Minnesota and wants to do the same to the whole country,” a Truth Social user wrote.

But many Harris and Walz supporters are trying to poke holes in the Tampon Tim attack and doubling down on the Republicans-are-weird bit.

“Ya know what’s really weird? MAGAs being grossed out by women’s reproductive rights & menstrual products, trying to frame #TamponTim as a negative for providing hygiene products in ALL school restrooms,” one X user tweeted.

