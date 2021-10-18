‘Somebody put a lot of money into spying on people’: TikToker finds receipt for surveillance equipment in her Airbnb

TikToker Arlen (@coolstrawberryy_) found a receipt at her Airbnb for discrete audio recorders, flash drives, and secret hidden cameras. Narrated, “a receipt we found at our Airbnb,” the video has amassed over 488,000 views and 25,900 likes since posting Saturday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@coolstrawberryy_/video/7019762711336717574?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7006320911265039878

The brief video shows Arlen displaying an itemized printed packing slip for a Pocket Keychain Audio Recorder, USB Flash Drive Audio Recorder, iPhone Case Hidden Camera, Power Bank Hidden Camera, and 16 Hour Voice Activated Recorder.

In two follow-up videos, the creator explains that her boyfriend found the receipt under their bed in a large house they were staying at through Airbnb, adding that the shipping address was down the street from where they were staying. The receipt is dated March 2021.

https://www.tiktok.com/@coolstrawberryy_/video/7020101246019243269?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7006320911265039878

“What I think happened is that somebody took the equipment to the Airbnb and dropped the receipt,” says Arlen in the explanation video.

“If you couldn’t tell, the price is over a thousand dollars,” Arlen continues, speculating on the purpose for the equipment. “So it wasn’t just something somebody did for fun or to experiment. Somebody put a lot of money into spying on people.”

Arlen and her sister didn’t find any hidden devices, but called the non-emergency number, which told her to tell the Airbnb host. Airbnb requires hosts to disclose any security cameras or recording devices in their properties.

“They said they were going to contact the safety team and asked for the receipt. We received a call today from the lady from the safety team who asked a few more questions and said they would update us,” says Arlen in the third follow-up.

https://www.tiktok.com/@coolstrawberryy_/video/7020242580549946630?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7006320911265039878

Most of the comments on the original video advise her to try and report the situation.

“Try too find a way to report it and take pics,” says @muchoscomments.

“Get your money back from Airbnb, hosts are required to disclose cameras and Airbnb WILL give you your money back for this,” says @user9321066519337.

Others gave suggestions on how to locate the hidden cameras along with concern for her safety.

“Check all furniture and see if anything is taped up under them,” says @1natashadanielle1.

“That’s so messed up OMG! Be safe girl,” says @afticoompany.

The Daily Dot reached out to Arlen and Airbnb for comment.

