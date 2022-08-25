‘I had an easier time during 2008’: TikToker says they’ve applied to 300 tech jobs and gotten 3 interviews

A TikToker said he applied to over 300 jobs but only received three interviews in the past two years, despite having 15 years of experience in his field, according to a video.

The TikToker, @hksmash, said he has taken all the Coursera—an online certification platform—certifications for his career “just for shits and gigs” and has still only had three interviews, two of which he was ghosted on by the hiring manager.

“The one interview I had this year, I actually got a job offer,” he said in the video. “Only for that offer to be rescinded because they no longer had budget for the role.”

His post came in response to another TikToker saying that no one seemed to be having any luck getting hired right now.

In the comments, hksmash clarified he works in tech and IT support.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.9 million people were not in the labor force but wanted a job in July 2022, despite the narrative that there is a labor shortage. There were 10.7 million job openings during the month of June.

“I had an easier time finding a job during the 2008 housing market crash,” he added.

TikTok users in the comments vented about their frustration with the job market.

“I’ve heard the theory that it’s data mining,” one commentor said. “they say they’re hiring, when they’re actually not, to get data from the applications.”

“Had a feeling this was a tech thing,” another wrote. “Most companies are in hiring freezes or downsizing.”

“Bro, i just got rejected for an internal position for a ‘teachable’ position because I don’t have enough experience,” another said.