‘That is SO unsafe’: TikToker says UberEats driver wouldn’t complete her order, gave personal info to restaurant

In a viral TikTok, Jazmine Khan (user @jazminedrives) says an Uber Eats driver failed to pick up part of her order. Instead of returning to the restaurant for the rest, they gave her personal information to the restaurant for them to deliver it themselves.

“I see the notifications on my phone that he tried to message me, literally ten seconds earlier. I just saw the preview of a message saying, ‘I gave your address to the restaurant…’” Khan says.

Khan regularly orders from Vancouver Indian restaurant Beeryani. In another viral TikTok, she describes the owner calling her “beti,” which means daughter in Hindu—something her own family wouldn’t do after her transition. This time, Khan says she ordered a $110 order from Beeryani to support them and included a $20 tip for her driver.

“It turns out the driver didn’t pick up the entire order from the restaurant and refused to return to the restaurant to grab the entirety of my order. And then he told the restaurant, ‘deliver it yourself,’” she says in the storytime-style TikTok.

Khan also works as a delivery driver for UberEats and DoorDash herself as well as at another restaurant and felt the driver was underestimating her knowledge.

“He starts arguing with me for five whole minutes, telling me, ‘the restaurant already has that information. What are you talking about?’ And I’m like, that’s bullshit,” she says.

“It wasn’t until I finally said, ‘I work in the restaurant industry, and I work for a restaurant that has Uber Eats and DoorDash, and we do not see the address of the customer. What are you talking about?’ That’s when he shut up,” Khan says.

Khan, however, did receive the rest of her order, thanks to the employees at the restaurant.

“A few minutes later, one of the poor employees from Beeryani arrived with the rest of my order, and he explained what happened, and he apologized. And I’m like, ‘It’s not your guys’ fault, please,’” she says.

The TikToker says she called UberEats customer service multiple times in order to hold the driver accountable. Khan also said in a comment that after her third call, she was able to rescind her tip.

“This driver’s getting fired. I don’t give a shit. That was absolutely inappropriate,” she says in the TikTok.

Khan’s video received almost 250,000 views, and many echoed her frustration with the driver’s threat to her security.

“He should be fired right away and I hate getting people fired but he crossed several lines. He put you in a very unsafe condition,” one user said.

“That is SO unprofessional [and] unsafe. im so sorry that happened. i hope he gets fired,” said another.

However, others were critical of Khan’s reaction.

“​​iI’s giving Karen,” one user said.

“You want to get someone fired because the restaurant didn’t give him all of the food,” another said.

In response, Khan made a follow-up video addressing concerns some viewers had with the situation.

“I’ve done over a hundred deliveries at this restaurant, which is why I started ordering from them in the first place. They don’t forget shit. This doesn’t happen,” she says.

She clarifies in the comments that the driver was called by the restaurant soon after he left and forgot one of the bags.

“A quick call to support and they would compensate him an extra $3-5 to grab the rest,” she said in the comment.

