A public defender on TikTok is begging users to stop revealing their crimes to him after gaining a widespread following on the popular app.

Alex Peter, known on TikTok as @loloverruled, is seemingly being bombarded by admissions of criminal acts by his devoted fan base.

In a video on Sunday, Peter, who users refer to as “our lawyer,” expressed concern to his more than 580,000 followers over the personal information he continues to receive.

“I am not your defense attorney. I’m not,” Peter said with a smirk. “I know it’s funny but I am scared you guys are going to get me in trouble.”

The video is just one of numerous in which Peter begs his followers to stop referring to him as their lawyer. While many of his followers are likely joking, Peter regularly highlights comments in which his fans claim to have committed increasingly comical crimes.

In another video from last Friday, which has received more than 1.8 million views, Peter can be seen pouring vodka into a mug after a commenter alluded to potentially taking a duck from a park.

“Is it illegal to take ducks from a park?” the user asks. “Also do you want to see my totally not stolen park ducks?”

Others can be seen jokingly arguing over who gets to use Peter’s services next. To remedy the issue, one user suggested that all of Peter’s fans commit crimes together.

“y’all selfish af. this one man cannot defend us all like this,” the user wrote. “there just isn’t time. we need to crime together as a unit. what y’all doing in April?”

When he’s not busy wading through his comments, Peter often informs his users of their rights as U.S. citizens. Whether their right to an attorney or their right to remain silent, Peter attempts to provide insight into the U.S. justice system.

And while his supporters may appear to be driving him crazy, it’s clear that they truly care for Peter. After the public defender dropped an Amazon wish list in order to obtain supplies for social workers, his fan base overwhelmed him with items.

“Incredible kindness,” Peter wrote.

But despite his best efforts, it’s unlikely his followers will stop admitting to crimes, whether real or fake, anytime soon. The Daily Dot reached out to Peter but did not receive a reply by press time.