‘This is why workers are unionizing!’: TikTokers blame Amazon after delivery van catches fire

A viral TikTok video shows what it says is an Amazon delivery vehicle on fire after the driver allegedly got stuck in a ditch. Not only that, the TikTok user who uploaded the video is arguing that Amazon could be at fault.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, was uploaded earlier this month by the account “Tailored Body Jewelry.” A caption on the video claims that the driver was allegedly told that their pay would be docked due to time lost, causing them to damage the vehicle by aggressively trying to escape the ditch.

“An Amazon driver got stuck reversing & Amazon said it would be docked from their pay,” a caption on the video states. “So they kept trying to get out, until the transmission caught on fire.”

Firefighters can be seen arriving on the scene as both the vehicle and nearby foliage are engulfed in flames. The incident is reported to have taken place in Bayville, New Jersey. The Daily Dot was unable to reach the local Fire Prevention Bureau to confirm details surrounding the fire.

“Cool, Amazon. Don’t help your employees much?” the TikToker asked. “Today is cancelled, y’all. FYI: everyone is okay!!”

TikTok users flooded the comments with criticisms of Amazon, demanding that the company explain the situation.

“And this is why @Amazon workers are unionizing!” one user wrote. “The company doesn’t give a shit about their employees.”

But many questions remain regarding the details of the story. While the fire was reported by the Ocean County Scanner News on Facebook, no mention of Amazon was made.

The Daily Dot reached out to the “Tailored Body Jewelry” account on TikTok to ask how they determined the vehicle was being used to deliver Amazon packages but did not receive a reply.

Many TikTok users also pointed out that the vehicle was likely being used by a third-party contractor and not Amazon itself.

“I delivered for Amazon for 2 years. Amazon hires third party delivery companies,” one user wrote. “Amazon doesn’t actually hire drivers. So this not on amazon.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon as well to inquire about the fire but did not receive a reply.

The video, however, has only helped fuel ongoing calls for Amazon workers to unionize across the country.

A labor group representing workers at an Amazon facility in northern New Jersey just recently filed to hold a union election. The move comes just weeks after an Amazon warehouse in New York became the first in the country to successfully unionize.