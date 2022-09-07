‘Instagram be on some bullsh*t’: Reels hit with ‘This song is currently unavailable’ bug

If you’ve been on Instagram over the past week or so, it’s a much quieter place. That’s not because hordes of people are leaving after it pivoted to being a TikTok clone, but rather because its Reels seem to be beset by an apparent bug that notes “This song is currently unavailable” on a great number of posts.

Swipe through your stories, head to someone’s page, or search on the site, and you’ll be met with silence and a pop-up telling you you can’t hear what’s supposed to be served up.

The problem is rampant enough that Twitter is flooded with complaints.

IG Stories or, as I now refer to it, “This song is currently unavailable.” — Womansa Musa (@JennyWHOA) September 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/angelaxanne/status/1566269516543410177

the worst pain is checking your highlights and seeing “this song is currently unavailable” — jannel ⭐️ (@jaannel_) September 7, 2022

Instagram really must not be paying their light bill or something



because every single story got



“This song is currently unavailable.” — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) September 4, 2022

Head over to Reddit, and you’ll see the same angry concerns. While Instagram often loses the rights to songs after a while, and older Reels may not have music, this problem appears to be happening with songs that are available to use, as it is new Instagram Reels that are not playing audio.

‘This song is currently unavailable’ is the most common thing on @instagram #Reels these days. @Meta you should disable music feature in reels if you can’t provide us those tracks forever. pic.twitter.com/bW1L9HlSRW — Sharad Badhe (@sharadbadhe) September 1, 2022

It definitely appears to have cropped up recently, with many of the complaints on Twitter beginning around Sept. 1.

It’s unclear if it’s a bug, glitch, licensing issue, or something else. Meta, which owns Instagram, did not respond to a request for comment. We will update this piece if we hear back.