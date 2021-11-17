man approaches a Tesla vehicle with knife, TikTok caption "Right before we were about to get out"

Viral TikTok shows how Tesla camera revealed man was standing at the car door with a knife

The TikToker said it happened 'right before were were about to get out.'

Tech

Published Nov 17, 2021   Updated Nov 17, 2021, 11:01 am CST

A viral TikTok shows how a Tesla’s dashcam feature alerted a driver to a man with a knife who was standing outside their car.

The TikTok user, @jigglywonton, posted the video on Tuesday. The caption of the video says the dashcam footage shows what happened “right before we were about to get out.”

In the footage, a man walks in front of the car and waves at the people in the Tesla in Richmond, Virginia.

The man then moves to the side of the car, where the Tesla’s camera shows that he was holding a knife in his left hand. After a few moments, the man walks away from the car.

“Happened on campus. Got shook for a while. Called the police after this #richmondva #knife #tesla #vcu,” the TikToker wrote when posting the video.

Since posting it, the video has gone viral—with more than 162,000 likes and has been viewed more than 1 million times.

Happened on campus. Got shook for a while. Called the police after this #richmondva #knife #tesla #vcu

In the comments of the video, @jigglywonton1 elaborated on the situation.

“For those who are asking, the guy came up and asked me if my car was a Maserati, and I couldn’t understand what he said after that,” the TikToker wrote, adding: “I noticed the knife early and put the car in reverse in case he was going to do anything. But he just walked away. I made sure he was clear then … walked inside and called the campus police. After the call, I went back in the car to save the footage and noticed officers patrolling the area.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jigglywonton1 for comment about the video but did not immediately receive a reply.

*First Published: Nov 17, 2021, 10:30 am CST

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

