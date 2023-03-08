Tesla under federal investigation after driver tweets photo of steering wheel falling off

A preliminary investigation has been opened into automaker Tesla after two drivers reported their steering wheels falling off.

The probe, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday, will look into more than 120,000 of Tesla’s 2023 Model Y vehicles to check whether a crucial retaining bolt is missing.

The two vehicles that reportedly experienced the issue, according to NHTSA, “were delivered to the owners missing the retaining bolt which attaches the steering wheel to the steering column.”

In one of the two incidents, an individual who had purchased a new Model Y less than one week earlier said their steering wheel fell off while driving in New Jersey in late January. The vehicle owner, who was unharmed after being able to get their vehicle to the side of the road, shared their complaint as well as photos and a video of the issue in a post on Twitter at the time.

The individual also added that they were asked to pay $103.96 to repair the problem after contacting a nearby Tesla service center. When the owner asked for a refund on the newly purchased vehicle, Tesla reportedly dropped the charge altogether. The owner was eventually offered the option of keeping the car or having it replaced with a new one.

The NHSTA said the issue resulted after a “sudden separation occurred when the force exerted on the steering wheel overcame the resistance of the friction fit while the vehicles were in motion.”

The agency will first assess the “scope, frequency, and manufacturing process” related to the problem before deciding on further action. Depending on its findings, the NHTSA could ultimately seek a recall on the vehicle.

Tesla has not publicly addressed the investigation or responded to press inquiries due to the disbanding of its media relations department.