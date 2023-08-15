‘Legal Technology’ firm named in Trump indictment does not want to talk about their alleged involvement

SullivanStrickler, LLC, a “Legal Technology Solutions” company with offices in Atlanta, is named repeatedly in the new Fulton County, Georgia indictment against former Donald Trump.

The company isn’t directly accused of being guilty of any of the counts described in the indictment, but employees and contractors for the company are frequently described interacting with and performing services for some of the indicted members.

The indictment charges that Sidney Powell, Trump’s “Kraken” attorney; Cathleen Latham, one of 16 so-called “false electors” in Georgia; bail bondsman Scott Hall; and Misty Hampton, the elections director in Coffee County “unlawfully conspired to use a computer with knowledge that such use was without authority and with the intention of taking and appropriating information, data, and software,” which belonged to Dominion Votings Systems, on Jan 7, 2021.

Powell made a contract and paid SullivanStrickler LLC, according to the Fulton County indictment.

According to that indictment, the payment “caused employees” of the company “to travel from Fulton County, Georgia, to Coffee County, Georgia to attempt to steal data from a system that was the property of the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation.

An invoice on SullivanStrickler letterhead dated Jan. 7, 2021 shows $26,220.64 billed to Sidney Powell’s organization Defending the Republic for four people, charging a Forensic Expert Daily rate of $6,500 per person. The invoice also charged Powell for 394 miles of travel for a round trip drive from Atlanta, Georgia to Douglas, Georgia, which is in Coffee County.

Unrecorded

That invoice was produced as part of an email chain during discovery last October in a civil case brought against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The new Fulton County indictment alleges that Latham, Hall, and Hampton “aided, abetted, and encouraged” SullivanStrickler, LLC employees in using a computer in the Coffee County Elections & Registration Office in Coffee County.

The language in the indictment accuses Powell and her associates only of having the “intention” of removing voter data from the systems they accessed. But in Georgia, it’s a “crime to conspire with others to commit a crime and take an overt act towards the commission of that crime.”

Documents produced in the Raffensperger civil case, however, provided “the first confirmation that data from Georgia’s election system was copied,” according to the Washington Post.

They were also charged with Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy, and Conspiracy to Defraud the State.

That last charge alleges that Powell’s payment were for SullivanStrickler, LLC to send their employees to Coffee County, Georgia “for the purpose of committing theft of voter data” that was under the control of the Georgia Secretary of State at the time.

SullivanStrickler, LLC couldn’t be reached for comment about the invoice by email.

When the Daily Dot called their offices, a woman said “I cannot comment on that, thank you,” then hung up the phone.