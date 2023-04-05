Donald Trump with microphone in front of crowd (l) Stormy Daniels in front of white and peach background (r)

Yes, people are watching Stormy Daniels porn again

Searches for Daniels hit a record on Pornhub.

Posted on Apr 5, 2023

Yesterday, former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president ever to be arrested and arraigned for criminal activity, charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush-money payments made in advance of the 2016 elections.

Americans—in the wake of the shocking, unprecedented action, which could spark a national crisis as a candidate for office attempts to run for the White House while fighting off felony charges—turned to porn.

Stormy Daniels porn, to be precise.

According to Pornhub, searches for Daniels reached an all-time high yesterday, after having already shot up an astonishing amount in the wake of Trump’s indictment last week.

Daniels, for those who somehow, at this point in the article, still don’t know, is the adult film star who Trump’s lawyer paid $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair the two had in 2006. Trump has denied the affair.

After last week’s indictment, according to TMZ, who spoke with Pornhub, over a half-million people searched for Daniels on the site—about a 32,000% percent increase from her average daily searches. And as Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for his arrest, the numbers kept going up.

By the end of the day yesterday, over 650,000 people had searched for Daniels on the site, a record for searches for her on the site.

An unprecedented day for everyone involved, indeed.

*First Published: Apr 5, 2023, 10:40 am CDT

