Sticker Mule doxes customers who criticized its pro-Trump, post-assassination attempt missive

Print-on-demand company Sticker Mule says it received a flood of death threats and hate mail after sending out emails and posts on Monday in support of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the failed assassination attempt against him last weekend that left one man dead.

But it is getting even harsher backlash for the way it is outing customers, sharing their emails in posts to its social channels.

The company’s founder, Anthony Constantino, sent emails to customers and put up posts on the company’s social media saying that “the hate for Trump and his supporters has gone too far,” and that “people are terrified to admit they support Trump.”

Now the company says it received a flood of emails over the posts, stressing its support team.

“I gave $2500 bonuses to all 79 people on our support team because they received death threats. That must stop, but, on the bright side, we paid out $195,000 in bonuses,” Constantino posted on X above screenshots of some of the offending emails. “If people expressing hate towards us want to feel good about something, they can take credit for helping our support team earn sizable bonuses.”

Many of the screenshots of the messages Sticker Mule included in their posts included the email addresses of the senders, alongside vitriolic complaints they sent to the company.

“Fuck Trump and fuck you too, the sooner you kill yourself the better the world will be,” wrote one sender.

“Kill yourself lol never buying from you again fucking weirdo bootlickers,” wrote another.

“As much backlash as we received, it’s good for society that people learn that lots of people with BIG HEARTS support President Trump,” Constantino wrote in one of the messages, which included screenshots of bellicose complaints from some senders.

Some of the messages Constantino posted accused him of being a Nazi and lamented that Trump hadn’t been killed in the assassination attempt.

“Fuck you you fucking nazi. Eat shit and die,” read one. “I’m sorry I ever gave you any money. Ashamed in fact.”

“Eat shit and die. Never ordering from Nazis like you again,” wrote another.

Posters on X quickly warned against sending any further messages to Sticker Mule because of the doxings.

“Heads up if you reply to Sticker Mule’s email: they are publishing responses with emails and names showing and doxxing people.” posted @GoldenLassoGirl. “BE SAFE!”

But posters defending Sticker Mule defended the doxing, saying that people deserved to be exposed if they were going to send death threats.

“Don’t send death threats, problem solved,” posted @bengecartogrphy.

“Telling someone to ‘eat shit and die’ is not a death threat, Snowflake,” replied @GoldenLassoGirl.

In the wake of the internet’s reaction to the assassination attempt against Trump, prominent online personality Libs of TikTok began doxing people who’d cracked jokes or expressed sincere wishes about the attempt. It got so severe even some of her right-wing base asked her to cool it.

Over on Instagram, Constantino also shared the message and celebrated the bonuses he said his employees were getting.

But he also received backlash there from people arguing that he’d put his employees in danger by sending the emails in the first place and was now trying to get credit for rewarding them.

“Can I just say that you did that to your employees? Anthony, you caused this to happen when you emailed political views to your customers. Please take accountability. If you never sent that email or started this, none of your employees would be dealing with any of this,” posted @henrythecoloradodog.

