‘If you want to do that sh*t, go to Chick-fil-A’: Starbucks worker put on blast for making ‘right-wing’ video while at work

A TikToker put a Starbucks worker on blast for her video about vaccines, mandates, racism, and former President Donald Trump.

@olivia.miller21, who has since made her account private, posted a video while working at Starbucks and sipping a drink. She uses rapper JayThePlaya’s “Start a Riot” for background music to provide her opinions on several topics written in the overlay text. She states, via the text overlay: “Self-defense isn’t racist.” “I’m not anti-vax. I’m anti-mandate.” and “Also, bring Trump back.”

@nurse_nya, a popular TikToker known for her exposé-style videos on people who exhibit problematic behavior, reacted to the video in one of her own. She calls out Miller for her messaging and for making the controversial video while in her work uniform.

“You work at Starbucks; read the room,” she says. “If you wanna do that shit, go to Chick-fil-A.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@nurse_nya/video/7030870327794191622

“You are basically creating your own advertisement for holiday drinks, with a side of right-wing talking points and racism. I don’t think Starbucks is gonna like that. I don’t even have to do anything,” she continues.

She notes that while Miller exposed her name and workplace herself, people apparently found out more information about her.

“And I don’t care if your school is Christian or not,” she adds. “I doubt that your school is going to want to be known as the school with the racist—that’s enrolled there, in the nursing program.”

Miller has since made her account private. However, @nurse_nya, who has over 200,000 followers, tagged her in her own video. “This is unacceptable. Please do better. Your beliefs and your job should never clash,” she tells her.

@nurse_nya’s video garnered over 230,000 views in under a day.

Multiple commenters tagged Starbucks in @nurse_nya’s video to bring the video to the attention of the coffee giant. Numerous alleged current and former employees commented on the corporation’s apparent no-tolerance stance.

“As a previous partner, she is probably already fired. They have been looking for partners misrepresenting the brand on social media,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks and @nurse_nya for comment.

