‘This is more upsetting than if they were just f*cking’: Roger Stone pledges to freeze his sperm for Laura Loomer

Yesterday, political dirty trickster Roger Stone made the unusual and unexpected proclamation that he’s freezing his sperm for Laura Loomer, an Islamophobic, failed congressional candidate who’s banned from most social media platforms.

“Since I don’t I have a biological heir and because the freedom movement needs future warriors I am going to freeze some of my sperm in case Laura Loomer decides to bear my child sometime in the future,” Stone wrote on his verified Gab account.

His offer was met with disgust and jokes of a prurient nature.

Even Stone’s followers were appalled.

“You couldn’t just say something nice?” one replied. “Did you have to make it creepy?”

“What the hell? I thought I was reading a spoof account for a second there…” another said.

“Gross” was by far the most common reaction.

The strange promise eventually made its way onto Twitter. Proving Twitter and Gab users have at least one thing in common, the reactions there were equally tongue-in-cheek and disgusted.

“This… is the most nauseating thing I could have dreamed I’d see on the internet today,” @miapapaya wrote. “I gotta gtfo of here for the night.”

the line forms over there, ladies — Anthony Citrano (@acitrano) November 9, 2021

squeezing cum from a stone — Catfisher of Men (@andthehoneybees) November 9, 2021

Somehow this is more upsetting than if they were just fucking — Grinning while eating a greasy Barstool pizza (@sippingmalorts) November 9, 2021

It’s not clear if Stone was serious about offering to father Loomer’s future children.

Early Wednesday morning, Stone wrote on Gab, “Here is a headline you will never see ‘Laura Loomer announces her intention to carry Roger Stone’s baby invitro and convert to be a Methodist.'”

Either way, Twitter and Gab agree: Don’t.