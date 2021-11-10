Laura Loomer (l) Roger Stone (r)

Cornelius O'Donoghue/Shutterstock Laura Loomer/YouTube (Licensed)

‘This is more upsetting than if they were just f*cking’: Roger Stone pledges to freeze his sperm for Laura Loomer

'Squeezing cum from a Stone.'

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Nov 10, 2021   Updated Nov 10, 2021, 10:12 am CST

Yesterday, political dirty trickster Roger Stone made the unusual and unexpected proclamation that he’s freezing his sperm for Laura Loomer, an Islamophobic, failed congressional candidate who’s banned from most social media platforms.

“Since I don’t I have a biological heir and because the freedom movement needs future warriors I am going to freeze some of my sperm in case Laura Loomer decides to bear my child sometime in the future,” Stone wrote on his verified Gab account.

His offer was met with disgust and jokes of a prurient nature.

Even Stone’s followers were appalled.

“You couldn’t just say something nice?” one replied. “Did you have to make it creepy?”

“What the hell? I thought I was reading a spoof account for a second there…” another said.

“Gross” was by far the most common reaction.

Salty Blonde/Gab TrumpWoninaLandslide/Gab

The strange promise eventually made its way onto Twitter. Proving Twitter and Gab users have at least one thing in common, the reactions there were equally tongue-in-cheek and disgusted.

“This… is the most nauseating thing I could have dreamed I’d see on the internet today,” @miapapaya wrote. “I gotta gtfo of here for the night.”

It’s not clear if Stone was serious about offering to father Loomer’s future children.

Early Wednesday morning, Stone wrote on Gab, “Here is a headline you will never see ‘Laura Loomer announces her intention to carry Roger Stone’s baby invitro and convert to be a Methodist.'”

Either way, Twitter and Gab agree: Don’t.

This week’s top technology stories

Domestic violence, DUI, grand theft: Inside the lengthy arrest history of QAnon’s biggest new influencer
Exclusive: Oath Keepers leak includes 160 U.S. military, government email addresses
Epik hack reveals prominent, Trump-supporting websites under subpoena investigation
‘Nightmare scenario’: Biden’s delay in appointing FCC leaders could lead to a Republican takeover
‘Privacy rights are civil rights’: Why Biden’s pick for FTC signals a new effort to protect user data
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Nov 10, 2021, 9:31 am CST

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is a staff writer at the Daily Dot covering all things politics and technology with a focus on the far right and conspiracy theories.

Claire Goforth