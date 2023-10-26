‘Clearly a shape-shifter’: Conservatives refuse to believe Maine shooter could be U.S. soldier—push bizarre conspiracies instead

Conservatives are already spreading conspiracy theories about the Maine shooting on Wednesday that saw 18 people killed.

In posts across social media, prominent right-wing figures are suggesting that the individual who carried out the shooting and the individual deemed a person of interest, 40-year-old shooting instructor Robert Card, are not the same.

Scott Adams, a right-wing internet personality and the creator of the comic strip Dilbert, suggested in a post on Thursday that the public was being misled about the tragedy.

“Clearly he is a shape-shifter. He can make his entire face look like a different person,” Adams wrote. “Or…the real perp killed the weapons instructor first and took his car and weapons to do the rest.”

Adams’ followers appeared to agree, citing their own suspicions in the replies.

“Yeah I’ve been thinking the same thing since his identity ostensibly came out,” one user said. “The dude they’re claiming is the shooter looks like an entirely different human being.”

Card, who is currently the subject of a multi-agency manhunt, was placed in a mental health facility for two weeks last summer after complaining about “hearing voices.” Card also reportedly threatened to shoot up an Army base where he served as a reservist around the same time.

Examination of Card’s profile on X also shows an affinity for the views of prominent far-right figures such as ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, internet personality Catturd, conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, and billionaire Elon Musk.

Given Card’s beliefs, it’s unsurprising that conservatives are already trying to suggest that Card is in no way the shooter.

Conspiracy theories that the shooter was the subject of a CIA mind control program have also been spread without evidence.

“Yeah, there is defiantly something weird about this whole story. I was watching it unfold last night, even at one point stopped reporting on it due the amount of shape shifting and media confusion that was off the charts,” another user said. “My first thought was MkUltra vibes (sarcasm kinda) but what’s even more interesting was the amount of resources from all branches to hunt for him. AND he’s still missing…”

Similar to claims that President Joe Biden and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) were replaced with body doubles, conservatives often conjure up outlandish claims when faced with information that challenges their worldview.

But the shape-shifting narrative isn’t the only one circulating on social media.

Shortly after the shooting began, right-wing users also immediately suggested that the attack had been carried out by Hamas without evidence. The claim comes as former President Donald Trump told his followers that Hamas has invaded the southern U.S. border amid his efforts to secure the 2024 republican nominee.