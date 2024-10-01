Conservative influencers are sending satellite-based internet terminals to victims of Hurricane Helene as Elon Musk is bashing the Federal Communication Commission’s decision to deny SpaceX federal funding, claiming its decision worsened matters.

Featured Video

Last year, the agency refused to provide the company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, $885 million in subsidies aimed at bringing Starlink terminals to rural areas.

The storm crippled cell phone and internet service in many affected regions due to flooding and power outrages.

Experts warn that it could take anywhere from weeks to months for access to be fully restored, making Starlink terminals a sought-after commodity.

Advertisement

The FCC argued at the time that it did not believe SpaceX, whose terminals allow users in areas with poor connectivity to gain internet access through satellites, would be capable of aiding the hundreds of thousands of Americans eligible for funds. Starlink’s bid at the time was riddled with errors, offering coverage for urban areas that were already well-served.

The FCC also took issue with Starlink still charging $600 for satellites after the subsidies.

Yet amid the ongoing disaster caused by Hurricane Helene, which has taken at least 130 lives in six states, supporters of Musk are highlighting the FCC’s year-old decision.

In response to one such tweet, Musk argued that the FCC’s choice was nothing more than “Contemptible political lawfare.”

Advertisement

Contemptible political lawfare https://t.co/yLSPF2UeUE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2024

Now, right-wing influencers, such as pro-Trump commentator Robby Starbuck, are taking matters into their own hands by sending the terminals that the FCC didn’t fund.

On Monday, Starbuck called on his followers to help bring Starlink terminals to areas affected by Helene.

“Fantastic news: My team just bought and are loading up new @Starlink’s now and they’re headed out to East TN to get them setup,” he wrote. “We’re working with state reps @JasonZacharyTN and @JeremyFaison4TN to get these setup in the areas that need it most. Will post locations later!”

Advertisement

Fantastic news: My team just bought and are loading up new @Starlink’s now and they’re headed out to East TN to get them setup. We’re working with state reps @JasonZacharyTN and @JeremyFaison4TN to get these setup in the areas that need it most. Will post locations later! pic.twitter.com/vmC0qRmHAE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 30, 2024

Starbuck is now posting numerous photographs of the terminals making their way to areas across Tennessee.

“One of our Starlink’s just got Johnson County, TN Sheriff and 911 back online,” Starbuck posted today. “Thank you @RepHarshbarger and her COS Zac for taking this one up to Mountain City so we can get more locations connected ASAP!”

Nick Sortor, another popular right-wing figure, also purchased a reported 30 terminals before sending them to North Carolina.

Advertisement

“30 STARLINKS have just arrived by plane in Western North Carolina! This is HUGE!” Sortor said. “And NC State Highway Patrol is now giving us a POLICE ESCORT to deliver ten of them to rural towns outside of Asheville and reconnect them! THANK YOU @ryanhallyall, @TheShawnHendrix, and @YALLITSCHAN for making this happen! WE’RE RECONNECTING W NC!!!”

🚨 30 STARLINKS have just arrived by plane in Western North Carolina!



This is HUGE!



And NC State Highway Patrol is now giving us a POLICE ESCORT to deliver ten of them to rural towns outside of Asheville and reconnect them!



THANK YOU @ryanhallyall, @TheShawnHendrix, and… pic.twitter.com/j48ADQBBXA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2024

Even former President Donald Trump attempted to get in on the action by announcing during an event in Georgia on Monday that he had spoken to Musk about sending terminals to the regions.

“We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever and Elon will always come through,” Trump said.

Advertisement

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, however, said in a post on X that the federal government was already sending terminals it purchased from Musk.

This is already happening: @FEMA: “40 Starlink satellite systems are available to help with responder communications and an additional 140 satellites are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.” https://t.co/a5YWGhpa8Q https://t.co/xNFv3M8SeJ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 30, 2024

And while a number of users criticized government hypocrisy for handing out Starlink terminals after denying Musk subsidies, FEMA is using the terminals for immediate connectivity. The grant denied Musk funded a permanent solution, which the government didn’t believe Starlink was capable of.

Musk on Tuesday weighed in by suggesting that Trump had cited specific communities that hadn’t received help from the federal government.

Advertisement

“Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need,” he wrote. “Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away.”

Since the Hurricane Helene disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need.



Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2024

Nevertheless, Trump supporters are falsely claiming that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are ignoring the disaster and that they and the former president are the only ones capable of fixing the issue.

Either way, even if their efforts are largely political, attempts from conservatives to embarrass the Biden administration are likely resulting in many individuals being helped on the ground.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.