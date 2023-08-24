Fox news

Zero Republican candidates raise hand when asked if they believe in climate change

No one spoke up.

Posted on Aug 23, 2023   Updated on Aug 23, 2023, 8:44 pm CDT

At today’s Republican 2024 primary debate, FOX hosts Bret Baier and Martha McCallum shared a video from a young Republican voter who said that across the board, young voters cited climate change as their number one concern.

The host also cited a string of recent natural disasters—a hurricane in California and fires in Hawaii—and polled the debate stage, all eight Republicans, and asked them if they would raise their hand if they believed that manmade activity caused a shift in climate.

None of the candidates raised their hands.

The first to respond, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) declared that he wasn’t a child and could have a debate about it, before criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to the Maui blaze and dodging the question.

Going even further, Vivek Ramaswamy called climate change a hoax, drawing boos from the crowd.

“I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for, so I can say this. The climate change agenda is a hoax!” Ramaswamy said. He also previously demanded the U.S. invest in fracking and coal, alongside nuclear power.

*First Published: Aug 23, 2023, 8:43 pm CDT

