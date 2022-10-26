‘Just courting the suburban mom’: Republican nukes Twitter after likes reveal penchant for MILF porn

A Republican candidate deleted his social media accounts after claims surfaced that he liked numerous pornographic images on Twitter. He’s blaming hackers for the horny likes.

Jarrod Golden is running for county auditor in Franklin County, Ohio. On Tuesday afternoon, @rooster_ohio posted screenshots of Golden’s Twitter account, @JarrodMGolden1, liking multiple pornographic photos of women, many of whom identified themselves as mothers.

“The Franklin County Republican Party is running a very horny man for county auditor that doesn’t realize his likes are public,” @rooster_ohio tweeted, adding, “Republican candidate in your area looking for MILFS now.”

The Franklin County Republican Party is running a very horny man for county auditor that doesn’t realize his likes are public. pic.twitter.com/QSGzxPJHea — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 25, 2022

Others dug into Golden’s Twitter history and found that his account had liked many other pornographic images and commented on some of them. The account wrote wrote “yep” in response to a NSFW tweet reading, “can i bless your dms with my ass?”

Neither Golden nor the Franklin County Republican Party responded to emails seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Golden’s alleged penchant for pornography inspired a litany of jokes at his expense.

“He is just courting the suburban mom vote,” wrote one.

Supporting family values by only liking MILFs. — Juggalos For Rick Caruso🔰🌇🧦🥟🚰 (@ebarcuzzi) October 25, 2022

First (and by definition best) time I've ever used this response: pic.twitter.com/kHDfrJHswU — Jake Syma (@jakesyma) October 26, 2022

Can’t say he’s not a true family man. — Fuck the Jags (@UCJags) October 26, 2022

Many of the jokes played on the office Golden is seeking.

“I bet you want to audit her hard!!!” @jammarx1 tweeted.

@JarrodMGolden1 WILL YOU SMASH OR PASS THE PROPERTY TAX BILLS? — QuispMe: Holy Ghost Virus Injector (@QuispMe) October 25, 2022

No one appears to have taken much issue with an adult enjoying pornography featuring what appears to be consensual images of other adults.

“The bar is so low I think we can just be glad they’re of age with this one,” commented @carterforva.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Golden deactivated his Twitter and Facebook accounts after it contacted him about the porn likes. He subsequently released a statement claiming that he’d been hacked on both platforms and apologizing to anyone offended by the content.

According to screenshots circulating on Twitter, in the midst of all the porn likes, whoever had control of Golden’s account also liked a tweet disparaging President Joe Biden and another about the Virgin Mary.

A representative from the Franklin County Republican Party told the Dispatch that Golden had recently ceased campaigning due to a health issue. His name remains on the ballot.