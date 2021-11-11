QAnon shaman faces longest prison sentence of any Capitol rioter

The Department of Justice wants to make an example out of Jacob Chansley, aka the QAnon shaman, putting forth the most proposed jail time of anyone involved in the Capitol riot thus far.

Chansley infamously stood over the dais in the U.S. Senate as the Capitol riot unfolded. The jarring image came as people were only starting to tune into the riot and showed just how thoroughly supporters of then-President Donald Trump and QAnon believers had overrun the Capitol.

In the filing where they asked for a 51-month-long sentence, federal prosecutors called Chansley the “flagbearer” for the insurrection.

CNN first reported the news of the filing.

“What should have been a day in which Congress fulfilled its solemn, constitutional duty in certifying the vote count of the Electoral College, ensuring the peaceful transition of power in our nation, was disrupted by a mob of thousands on January 6, 2021. And this defendant was, quite literally, their flagbearer,” the government wrote.

Since being arrested, Chansley has struggled as he’s remained in custody without bail. He complained about not being served organic food in jail and appeared to somewhat repent, saying that he would testify against Trump at an impeachment trial.

Chansley pled guilty to one count of obstruction earlier this year and will be sentenced on Nov. 17. His attorneys are against that he be released with time served.