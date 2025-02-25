A new tracking site was launched by Redditors who want to keep tabs on President Donald Trump’s implementation of Project 2025, the ultra-conservative wish list created by the Heritage Foundation.



While Trump has previously underplayed the influence of Project 2025 in his second term, the tracking site is tying proposals in the Heritage Foundation’s wishlist to the actions of Trump this past month, revealing the shocking extent at which it is being adopted.

The Project 2025 tracker follows the actions of 15 cabinet departments and various subagencies that the Heritage Foundation targeted for fundamental overhaul or complete dismantling.

Project 2025 is a sprawling 900-plus-page document that details the long-standing conservative goal to drastically shrink federal bureaucracy and implement conservative ideology throughout what remains of the government.

It became a flashpoint in the 2024 election, as former Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats tried to tie the Trump campaign to the policies, especially its more drastic and shocking reforms.

While the tracker claims, startlingly, that Project 2025 is now over 36% implemented in government, its metrics don’t exactly tell the full story of Trump’s efforts.

In its playbook, the Heritage Foundation calls for the complete abolishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), deeming it a “shakedown mechanism to provide unaccountable funding to leftist nonprofits.”

When Trump took office, its acting director Russ Vought told employees to halt all work, following that order with mass layoffs.

While those firings have been blocked by a federal judge, the CFPB tracker deems Project 2025 50% implemented at the CFPB.

The tracker doesn’t list any subgoals at the agency that Project 2025 hopes to implement.

All told, the tracker keeps tabs on 297 objectives recommended by the Heritage Foundation, although it’s unclear how it settled on those specific objectives.

The tracker has 22 goals for the Department of Education, despite, like the CFPB, Project 2025’s main goal is to eliminate the agency.

It highlights a rescinding of “Biden-era Title IX rules” as one accomplished objective.

At the National Institutes of Health, just one goal for Project 2025 is listed.

Of the 34 agencies the tracker is monitoring, the tracker found the Trump administration has implemented Project 2025 objectives across 17 agencies.

One agency the tracker deemed fully finished by Project 2025 is the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

In Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation recommended the Trump administration restructure USAID by cutting its “wasteful spending” and targeting its “bureaucratic inertia.”

That agency became one of the first to be targeted by Elon Musk’s DOGE, who publicly flagged what he thought was wastefully spending at the agency, cutting swatch of contracts and putting staffers on permanent leave.

The tracker deems Project 2025’s takeover of the agency complete, pointing as well to terminated USAID programs trying to address climate change and help countries transition away from fossil fuels.

However, simply cutting waste at the agency isn’t the sole goal of Project 2025. It suggests the agency’s spending be refocused to better combat China.

Trump’s swath of executive orders from behind the resolute desk are also reflected in the tracker.

So far, the tracker estimates Trump has achieved 88% of the objectives put before the Executive Office of the President, including removing words relating to “sexual orientation and gender identity … from every federal rule, and agency regulation” and replacing the staff on the National Security Council.

While just an estimate, the Project 2025 tracker helps show just how intertwined the current administration is with the Heritage Foundation’s long-term goals for America.

Produced by Reddit users rusticgorilla and mollynaquafina, it was originally posted on r/Keep_Track, part of the community’s effort to produce “non-partisan” and “truth-seeking” coverage of the second Trump administration.

One of the tracker’s creators, rusticgorilla, explained their motivation behind the tracker, pointing to Trump’s “supposed” flip-flopping on his attitudes to Project 2025.

“Last year, Trump attempted to distance himself from the conservative blueprint, saying that his campaign had ‘nothing to do with Project 2025‘ and that he had ‘no idea who is behind it.’”

“Today, his administration is stuffed full of Project 2025 contributors, and his executive orders are ripped straight from the playbook’s pages.”

