‘We were right’: PizzaGate peddlers feel vindicated about bombshell report on Instagram’s pedophile networks

The term #PedoGram became a top trend across Twitter on Wednesday after a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Instagram’s algorithm has been promoting child abuse material and helping connect pedophiles.

The report, a joint investigation between the Journal and academics from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, found that Instagram’s recommendation systems aided pedophiles in finding accounts selling illegal content.

Shockingly, many accounts offering such material openly used hashtags such as #preteensex to promote their content. Even worse, many accounts that were reported for promoting the sale of illegal content were either ignored or rejected by Instagram.

While users across social media networks expressed shock at the findings, far-right accounts used the very real problem to push debunked conspiracy theories such as PizzaGate.

The PizzaGate conspiracy theory, which rose to prominence in 2016, alleged that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was helping run a secret child sex slavery ring in the basement of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C.

The report found that emojis were used by pedophiles to communicate. An image of a map was intended to allude to the acronym “minor-attracted person.” Cheese pizza emojis were also used given that the words’ initials are the same as “child pornography.”

While it has long been known that the term cheese pizza has been used among pedophiles, before the 2016 election, PizzaGate conspiracy theorists attempted to accuse prominent politicians of abusing children after an email from then-Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta mentioned ordering pizzas was released by WikiLeaks.

Others argued that QAnon, the conspiracy theory alleging that a secret team of government insiders was helping former President Donald Trump topple an international pedophilia ring run by Democrats, had been entirely vindicated.

Prominent right-wing figures, including those who helped spread PizzaGate and QAnon, amplified the #PedoGram hashtag.

The Wall Street Journal just published a bombshell story on how the Instagram algorithm connects a "vast pedophile network" using emojis of maps which are code for minor attracted persons, and cheese pizza to designate Child Pornography.



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 7, 2023

Others looped the news into claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Nobody should be shocked by the recent discovery of Zuckerberg's #PedoGram



In 2020 the dirtbag spent millions to steal the Presidential election from Trump. Of course he will steal children and their innocence. pic.twitter.com/pjErVCC8IW — 𝐂𝐂 (@ChatByCC) June 7, 2023

While Instagram’s child abuse problem is real and must be addressed, none of the findings remotely prove that conspiracy theories like QAnon are legitimate.

In response to the reporting, Instagram’s parent company Meta said that it planned to establish an internal task force to investigate the issue.

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime,” a company spokesperson said. “We’re continuously investigating ways to actively defend against this behavior.”

The report also noted that other social media platforms were searched for child abuse material but did not allow such communities to fester like Instagram.