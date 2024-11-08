‘Final boss of democracy’: TikTok memes dream of Trump abolishing term limits—and Obama coming back to wax him

Democrats on TikTok are fantasizing about the return of former President Barack Obama to the White House in 2028—despite the fact that he is barred from running again due to term limits.

But the new trend jokes about President-elect Donald Trump doing away with presidential term limits so that he could run for a third term in office in four years, when he would be 82 years old.

Obama 2028 memes

“Obama in 2028 after Trump removes the 2 terms limit,” captioned one TikTok video of quarterback Tom Brady walking out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The viral video has been viewed more than six million times and received an influx of optimistic and joking comments.

“I’m begging,” replied one user.

“I did not even THINK about this!” wrote someone else.

Another TikToker made the same joke about a video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making a surprise return to WWE Raw.

“the final boss of democracy,” one person commented on that video.

“Final Boss Obama would go crazy,” concurred someone else.

“obama 15 years younger than trump,” captioned another TikToker whose video compared a potential Obama return to Steph Curry celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Boston Celtics.

The trend has completely swept Obama fans, with the videos amassing more than ten million views as dozens of users replicated the joke with their own memes.

But even in the completely hypothetical scenario, it’s unlikely Obama would want to make a returnto politics.

“I am so done with all of this,” he previously said of being president.

And while Barack Obama is barred from seeking election once again, TikTok’s aspirations sort of align with betting markets—which suggest an Obama may be in office in 2028.

According to newly released odds for 2028’s presidential election, Michelle Obama is currently the second-highest favored person to win the presidency, behind only Vice President-elect JD Vance.

She previously ruled out a presidential bid in 2024, but that has done little to quell speculation about a possible foray into politics later on.

