Nikki Haley’s son jabs Tim Scott’s engagement after Vance picked as Trump’s VP

The son of former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a jab at Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Monday in response to the news that President Donald Trump chose Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) for his running mate.

In a post to X, Nalin Haley joked that Scott’s engagement back in January would now be called off due to Trump choosing Vance as his potential vice president.

“BREAKING: Tim Scott calls off wedding,” Nalin quipped.

Nikki Haley's son reacts to the news of Sen. JD Vance's selection as Trump's VP: pic.twitter.com/JMXIKcb6Oe — bryan metzger (@metzgov) July 15, 2024

The remark stems from the belief among some conservatives that Scott’s engagement was purely a political move in order to gain favor among voters, given that some reports suggested that Scott’s marital status could impede his chances at higher office.

Scott announced his relationship while running for the 2024 Republican nomination before eventually bowing out of the race.

“oh so he REALLY wants to be vice president,” one X user said back in January in response to Scott’s announcement.

Scott endorsed Trump just prior to the engagement despite stating in October 2023 that the former president would not be able to win in 2024.

Both Scott and Vance have repeatedly been accused of hypocrisy for changing their views on Trump.

Nalin, whose account on X is private, received praise for the joke from his less than 7,000 followers.

“This is by far the funniest tweet of yesterday, Tim catching that stray made me laugh way too hard,” one said. “Respect.”

Others played on the unfounded rumor among conservatives that Scott is actually gay and had paid a woman to be his fiancée in order to better his chances at a position in a Trump White House.

@Nalin_Haley Tim Scott will always have his real girl, @LindseyGrahamSC — Lucky Molly (@molly1995_b) July 16, 2024

Nalin is no stranger to controversial remarks online, often in defense of his mother.

Nalin has repeatedly made headlines for giving sarcastic nicknames to his mother’s political foes. He dubbed Scott “Senator Judas,” and previously compared Vivek Ramaswamy to Pennywise, the clown from the horror movie It.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.