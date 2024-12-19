White nationalist Nick Fuentes said today that he faced an assassination attempt on his life while streaming from his home in Illinois.

Featured Video

The reveal comes weeks after Fuentes address was doxed in the wake of his post-election “your body, my choice” slogan drawing backlash.

Fuentes was in court today, appearing via Zoom, after he was charged for pepper spraying a woman who went to his house.

But the night before, according to Fuentes and corroborated by local police, an armed man was killed on his block.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Fuentes said that a man appeared on his porch with a handgun and crossbow and then killed his neighbor’s two dogs.

“Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me. He is now dead. I am okay!” Fuentes wrote. “Tragically, the gunman broke into a neighbors home to evade police & killed two of their dogs.”

The account drew immediate skepticism, but the report was backed up by a release from the local authorities, who confirmed Fuentes’ account.

Berwyn Police wrote on Facebook, that they killed a suspect after being shot at while responding “to a report of a male subject with a gun” on a block that matches Fuentes’ address.

Advertisement

“Responding officers located said subject who then fled on foot and successfully escaped from police officers. The subject then forced entry into a residence … where he fatally shot two (2) dogs. The subject disobeyed the officers’ verbal commands to stop and proceeded to shoot at police officers.”

“Berwyn Police Officers returned fire and fatally struck the subject.”

Fuentes then shared Ring camera footage of a man in a motorcycle helmet holding what appears to be a pistol and a crossbow and shouting “Yo, Nick.”

“The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.”

Advertisement

Nick Fuentes assassination attempt video

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.



He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

According to local police, the subject was potentially involved in a triple homicide early in the day in the same state. According to WGN News, the suspect was identified as John Lyons.

Fuentes went on to say that he would be leaving his home and asked for donations to help pay for private security for him, which he said would cost $13,000 a week.

Advertisement

“If anybody would like to contribute to defray the cost ($13,000/week) of private security and rebuilding my studio, here is a donation link. I can only accept cryptocurrency because I am banned from banking services and CC processing. Thank you.”

Fuentes then referenced the doxing efforts against him, which blew up after he enthusiastically supported President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Referencing his hope for a potential rollback of abortion rights, Fuentes coined the slogan “your body, my choice.”

His supporters then began spamming the phrase in the comments of TikTok’s from women upset about the election.

In response, people began posting Fuentes’ address. That week, at least one person approached the home, resulting in assault charges after Fuentes allegedly pepper sprayed her.

Advertisement

“Doxing is not a game,” Fuentes said. “This nihilistic lynch mob behavior must end before anyone else is killed.

Earlier today, police released body camera footage of their arrest of Fuentes, where he denied being a white supremacist, saying “I’m Mexican.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

