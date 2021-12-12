Ben Shapiro’s sister tried to slut shame Madonna by comparing her to Nancy Reagan—and it backfired

Conservative influencer Abby Shapiro, sister of right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, tried to shame Madonna for a recent photoshoot by comparing her to Nancy Reagan at a similar age.

Twitter responded with a takedown of Nancy Reagan’s legacy and a field day with decades-long rumors about the former First Lady.

Shapiro, who brands herself as “Classically Abby,” tweeted this week side-by-side images of Madonna posing in a bed wearing lingerie and Nancy Reagan in a family photo with grandchildren.

“This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?” she captioned the post.

This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64.



Trashy living vs. Classic living.



Which version of yourself do you want to be? pic.twitter.com/Gj5M0Gqr5w — Classically Abby (@classicallyabby) December 9, 2021

On Friday afternoon, @BonkyGood responded with an excerpt from a blog post about an unauthorized biography of Nancy Reagan that brought up rumors about the former First Lady’s sex life—setting off a whirlwind response.

While you’re over here slut-shaming Madonna, did you Nancy Reagan was referred to as Hollywood’s blowjob queen during her time as an actress?

Even her biographer talks about it. pic.twitter.com/LaRywxJmww — MacGyver Official (@BonkyGood) December 10, 2021

Users responded with shock and “Nancy Reagan” began to trend on Twitter for the scandalous rumors.

Everything I've learned about Nancy Reagan in the last 24 hours has been against my will. pic.twitter.com/bggnODKyiX — Jingle Bells Bitches (@CocoaMochaCrml) December 11, 2021

The fact that ppl tried to slut shame Madonna and her stans gallantly rode into the annals of history to reveal Nancy Reagan fellated the entire MGM lot is so beautiful to me, as a feminist. — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) December 11, 2021

I didn’t want to know any of this about Nancy Reagan, but here we is pic.twitter.com/3zlW9d1YfX — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) December 11, 2021

i bet abby shapiro is absolutely FURIOUS that her attempt to slutshame madonna resulted in everyone turning around and talking about nancy reagan's sex skills — simone! (@parasocialyte) December 12, 2021

Shapiro has yet to respond to the firestorm.