Ben Shapiro’s sister tried to slut shame Madonna by comparing her to Nancy Reagan—and it backfired

Conservative influencer Abby Shapiro, sister of right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, tried to shame Madonna for a recent photoshoot by comparing her to Nancy Reagan at a similar age.
Twitter responded with a takedown of Nancy Reagan’s legacy and a field day with decades-long rumors about the former First Lady.
Shapiro, who brands herself as “Classically Abby,” tweeted this week side-by-side images of Madonna posing in a bed wearing lingerie and Nancy Reagan in a family photo with grandchildren.
“This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living. Which version of yourself do you want to be?” she captioned the post.
On Friday afternoon, @BonkyGood responded with an excerpt from a blog post about an unauthorized biography of Nancy Reagan that brought up rumors about the former First Lady’s sex life—setting off a whirlwind response.
Users responded with shock and “Nancy Reagan” began to trend on Twitter for the scandalous rumors.
Shapiro has yet to respond to the firestorm.
