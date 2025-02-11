Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tore into her ex-fiancé and three of his business associates on Monday, accusing the four men of sex trafficking, rape, and illegal surveillance in a fiery speech on the House floor.

Alongside a large poster board featuring images of Bryant, Eric Bowman, John Osborne, and Brian Musgrave and large text stating “Predators,” Mace declared that the men had “bought yourself a one-way ticket to hell.”

Mace stated that she found video evidence that the group had incapacitated and raped women and took stealthy upskirt photos and videos via hidden cameras. She said one hidden camera she found contained more than 10,000 videos.

All four men have denied Mace’s claims, according to NBC News.

In a statement shared with multiple outlets, Bryant said he “categorically den[ies] these allegations” and “will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear” his name.

Mace says she first became aware of the alleged videos in late 2023, after her then-fiancé Bryant gave her access to his cell phone after a friend alerted Mace that he was active on a dating app.

“What I discovered shocked me to my core,” Mace said.

“One of the first videos I saw was of a woman—she was incapacitated and she was being raped,” she continued. “I found some photos of what appeared to be a teenager undressed, in the kind of underwear a child would wear. To me, the facial expression of this young woman, young girl, teenager, looked scared and nervous.”

“I saw another video of another woman who was undressed, clearly on a camera unaware she was being filmed. She was slender and she had long brown hair. I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice. I zoomed in on the video and that woman was me.”

Mace alleged she was raped in 2022 at a property owned by Bryant and Musgrave, stating that her drink was likely drugged to cause her to black out.

“My memories of that night are just flashes in and out of the dark, flashes in and out of the night. I was raped that night,” she concluded. “Was it Patrick Bryant? I don’t know. But I was raped. I believe that they purposely incapacitated me. Was anyone else there, was it filmed, was it sold on the dark web? I have no idea.”

Mace and Bryant called off their engagement in late 2023.

Mace said that when she turned in evidence to law enforcement, she was warned that she herself could be arrested, before directly accusing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of slow-rolling the investigation.

“Women who come forward in your system are treated like criminals—under your leadership, in your system, and on your watch,” she blasted. “Attorney General Alan Wilson, you know there were deliberate delays in an investigation in what I turned over. 228 days of delay, and you know this. Two hundred and twenty-eight days of delay—that’s seven months, two weeks, and four days of delay to investigate.”

Both Mace and Wilson have indicated interest in running in the 2026 gubernatorial race in South Carolina, setting the stage for a fiery Republican primary.

Wilson, for his part, denies that his office ever was made aware of Mace’s claims.

“At this time, our office has not received any reports or requests for assistance from any law enforcement or prosecution agencies regarding these matters,” Wilson’s office said in a statement. “Additionally, the Attorney General and members of his office have had no role and no knowledge of these allegations until her public statements.”

“Congresswoman Mace and the Attorney General have been at multiple events together over the last six months,” it added. “She also has the Attorney General’s personal cellphone number. Not once has she approached or reached out to him regarding any of her concerns.”

According to NBC, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has an active investigation into Bryant for “allegations of assault, harassment, and voyeurism,” based on a tip they received from Capitol Police.

In a statement defending her remarks, Mace’s office noted the constitutional protection afforded to lawmakers making comments on the floor, while arguing the statements she made are more than just allegations.

“Any and all statements made by members on the House floor are quintessential ‘legislative acts’, and protected by the speech and debate clause afforded under the constitution of the United States,” the statement said. “Her statements tonight are not conjecture, they are not allegations, they are facts based on information she uncovered and documents she accidentally discovered.”

