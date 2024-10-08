Yesterday, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson in which he again joked about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being killed.

Musk previously got in hot water for saying that “no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

Then, Musk was intensely criticized for potentially inciting violence.

He later added that people thought his joke was funny in person and the humor unfortunately didn’t translate to X.

“Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text,” he wrote. He also deleted the tweet.

But during his two-hour-long interview with Carlson, who now broadcasts via Musk’s X, Musk was finally able to give the bit the care he believed it deserved.

He claimed that Harris is a “puppet” who is controlled by up to 100 people. He then joked that “no one is even bothering to kill Kamala because it’s pointless.”

“What do you achieve? Nothing!” Musk says. “Just find another puppet.”

He also says that “nobody is trying to kill Joe Biden” because that would also be “pointless.”

Elon & Tucker having a good laugh in new interview: “Nobody has even bothered to kill Kamala because it’s pointless. Ha, ha, ha. What do you achieve? Nothing, you just bought another puppet Nobody is trying to kill Biden, it would be pointless.” pic.twitter.com/9evhzElxai — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2024

But the response to his comments to Carlson are no different this time around.

“Beyond disgusting,” @RepublicansAgainstTrump tweeted.

“Absolutely odious,” another X user said.

Others called attention to Musk’s current ties to the Biden administration, namely his government contracts and security clearance.

“Musk holds significant government contracts,” an X user tweeted. “And making jokes about killing Kamala Harris could warrant the cancellation of those agreements.”

“Still has a clearance,” Atlantic writer Tom Nichols said. “Still a government contractor.”

