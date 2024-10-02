‘We saw him spiraling’: TikToker’s old videos resurface after arrest following death of therapist

A prominent TikToker was arrested Tuesday after his therapist was found dead—and the internet seems to be full of empathy for the 20-year-old content creator.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, who has nearly four million followers on TikTok as @mr.prada456, had been wanted on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a therapist—William Nicholas Abraham—was found dead along a Louisiana highway on Sunday.

Thomas is accused of fleeing police after being spotted driving the therapist’s stolen vehicle.

A coroner determined Abraham’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

Thomas has not been charged with Abraham’s death.

In 2015, Abraham was arrested after being accused of groping an 11-year-old boy during a counseling session.

Since the news broke of Thomas’ arrest, social media users have been sharing previous videos posted by the TikTok star they think alluded to something being wrong.

“practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off too much,” reads the text overlay in one video that’s being widely shared online.

Popular TikToker known as ‘Mr. Prada’ is currently wanted and on the run after k*lling his therapist and stealing the victim’s car in the Baton Rouge area pic.twitter.com/loT807bP5s — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2024

“when you’ve gone a little too long without getting in trouble and you feel a canon event approaching,” states another video others are pointing to.

“you can tell that something was off with him by this video fr,” wrote a user.

you can tell that something was off with him by this video fr



pic.twitter.com/vcKoRwSMXj — Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) October 1, 2024

While many videos are no longer available on his TikTok profile, another TikToker posted a video of himself watching a recent one Thomas shared in which the text overlay stated: “Real girls protect each other from creeps.”

“That Mr Prada boy was reposting SA awareness videos days ago and his therapist got accused of SA. Connect the dots…” concluded one person on X.

“Looking back on his previous posts where you can tell he’s going through something is crazy in hindsight,” wrote someone else.

“We saw him spiraling,” echoed another. “i wish he had real help.”

“People need to believe victims so they don’t turn into suspects,” wrote one person. “That boy been crying for help for months.”

The recent allegations are not the first time Thomas’ videos raised concerns about his mental well-being.

A video posted last October about depressing music prompted fans to comment things like “sometimes i wonder if he’s genuinely okay” and “we know something’s going on.”

