‘Did Mike Pompeo become a spokesman for crack?!’: Internet revels in Pompeo’s call for Americans to become ‘pipehitters’

Mike Pompeo has served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as secretary of state. Apparently, these positions don’t require much marketing experience. Because Pompeo’s new lingo for “conservative” is inspiring laughter across the internet.

Pompeo wants the big, bad right-wingers fighting the “radical Left’s agenda” to call themselves “pipehitters.”

This is not a drill.

On Tuesday, Pompeo’s new political action committee, CAVPAC (“cav” is short for “cavalry”) tweeted a call to action in the form of a question: “Are you a pipehitter?”

The tweet included an apparently made-up definition of pipehitter. CAVPAC defines pipehitter as “someone who is unapologetically American, someone who fights for our future, someone who never gives an inch, someone who is dedicated to stand against the radical Left’s agenda.”

Pompeo quote tweeted his PAC.

“Calling all unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Pipehitter,” he posted.

Pompeo and CAVPAC’s call to action may as well have been a call to be ridiculed. It wasn’t unlike the time Pompeo was roasted for tweeting a “department of swagger” seal.

“And I’M calling the even MORE unapologetic Americans to join me and become a Poledancer. Let’s work it, babies!” Bill Corbett quipped.

Naturally, there were many, many jokes about drugs, and a few about fellatio, many of which were homophobic.

“American Exceptionalism is some dangerous shit to freebase,” commented reporter Spencer Ackerman.

Mike Pompeo Pipehitters memes

This Mike character says he hits the pipe and would like you to join him. No thanks, buster. Meth, crank, smack, crack, whackadoodle, heffalump or whatever else this beatnik toots up his pipe is a ticket to nowheresville. A dead end street. Say no to Mike. Don’t be a hophead. https://t.co/6pb7aDrWnz pic.twitter.com/Hd1mgJdGNU — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 15, 2021

How is this real?? Pipehitter sounds like sucking stick or smoking crack but okay. https://t.co/LsXoLmYivu — Emily Dickinsimp (@EmilyDickinsimp) June 15, 2021

// I will not apologize for being a Pipehitter



🇺🇲 https://t.co/A7aKqylQJR pic.twitter.com/1huo3ihd0b — Mesh News Chat // Rubik's Cube the Narrative 🗽 (@MeshNewsSoapBox) June 15, 2021

once again i am reminding americans that the origin of the term "pipehitter" is a person who will do anything for crack cocaine. https://t.co/CxFEayNh9R — matthew. (@iAmTheWarax) June 15, 2021

Others thought a bit outside the pipe jokes.

Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall pointed out that not only does pipehitter not mean what Pompeo claims it does, there’s actually already a pipehitter foundation helmed by accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher. (There’s also a merchandise company.)

Like Marshall, some noted that one of the word’s actual meanings refers to elite members of the armed services. Some opined that Pompeo is using the military as a prop by appropriating the term.

Mostly people just laughed.

I need a pipehitter need a deep stroker need a henny drinker need a weed smoker not a garter snake I need a king cobra with a hook in it hope it lean over he got s- https://t.co/ke4fraEysz — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) June 15, 2021

I'd put the Mike Pompeo "Pipehitter" tweet in the top tier of the "We're living in a never ending season of 30 Rock" stuff I've seen in the last few years. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 15, 2021

I am once again pointing out that Mike Pompeo is playing a character to help "leftists" hold positions they would otherwise have to defend on ideological grounds. https://t.co/8I3VrcD4fg — Linecook (@LLinecook) June 15, 2021

What is this humiliation ritual. https://t.co/FsKZ2ASm5q — President-Elect Inconspicuous Friendly Walter (@GroyperFriendly) June 16, 2021

Drugs by far dominated the discourse about Pompeo’s pipehitters.

“Wait… did Mike Pompeo become a spokesman for crack?!?” wondered John Henson.

Pompeo, either oblivious to the ridicule or reveling in it, continues unironically tweeting about becoming a pipehitter.