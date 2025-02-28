MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor’s appeal for Bitcoin investors to hold onto their cryptocurrency assets is being put on blast.

“Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the Bitcoin,” Saylor wrote on X Thursday night.

Saylor’s extreme suggestion came as both Bitcoin and MicroStrategy, a company known for its aggressive pro-crypto strategy, dropped in the market.

As of Friday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $84,565, down 12% from just one week prior. MicroStrategy’s stock, in turn, has plummeted 24% since last week.

MicroStrategy, a business intelligence and software firm, is big into Bitcoin, estimated to hold approximately $42 billion in the cryptocurrency.

Both Bitcoin and MicroStrategy have ticked slightly upward since Thursday night.

MicroStrategy, much like Bitcoin, has proven to be divisive online—having amassed both a band of loyal fans and a wave of critics.

But Saylor’s late-night kidney post primarily grabbed the attention of the critics.

“First you told people to max out their credit cards and mortgage their homes to buy Bitcoin,” replied stockbroker and longtime Peter Schiff. “Now you’re telling them to sell off their organs. Have you no shame?”

“Tell me you’re terrified you’re going to lose everything, without telling me you’re terrified you’re going to lose everything,” responded someone else.

“Bearish tweet reeking of copium,” quipped another commenter.

But some Saylor fans went to bat for the entrepreneur.

“If they maxed their credit cards and sold their house when he said so, they would be in massive gains,” countered one such person.

“Bitcoin will recover. Hard to think 100k was the top in this cycle,” commented another person.

Others scoffed at Saylor’s post by appearing to reply ironically.

“I mortgaged my home to buy more Bitcoin Michael… please tell me it’ll be okay,” quipped one user whose bio describes himself as a “famous troll.”

me and the boys with the fresh kidneys we just bought off craigslist for a loaf of bread https://t.co/dUMO6S4NG2 pic.twitter.com/fHKNAAKOb5 — Nick (⚠️) (@NickatFP) February 28, 2025

“I already sold one of my Kidney and I need the other to survive,” joked someone else.

“What if you already sold both kidneys for Bitcoin?” asked another account.

It’s not the first time Saylor has jokingly promoted somewhat extreme measures to push his advice about buying Bitcoin during drops.

On Tuesday, Saylor posted an AI-generated image of himself working as a fast food worker, captioning it: “Considering a second job to acquire more Bitcoin.”

Considering a second job to acquire more Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/IkXLlqnr95 — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 25, 2025

And in January, he similarly advocated that Bitcoin’s “volatility is a gift to the faithful.”

Since that post, Bitcoin has fallen over 20%.

