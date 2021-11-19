‘America is no longer woke’: Democrats roast Kevin McCarthy’s late-night, eight-hour filibuster

This morning, the House passed the Build Back Better Act. The legislation focused on “human infrastructure,” such as child care, prescription drug prices, housing, and the environment.

In an attempt to thwart the legislation, Republicans fell back on filibustering. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke for eight-and-a-half hours from last night into the early hours of the morning. His speech broke a record set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) in 2018, when she spoke for eight hours and seven minutes in an attempt to persuade Republicans to protect the “Dreamers”—undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Many observers suggested McCarthy’s speech also broke the record for being the most “incoherent,” “boring,” “unhinged” ramble in the history of Congress.

House Democrats amused themselves and the internet by live-tweeting his speech

Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Md.) tweets were particularly feisty during the filibuster.

“Kevin McCarthy promised he would give us all his wisdom about government. At 11:30 pm, I don’t know how much wiser we are but we are definitely older,” Raskin tweeted.

“We are hearing rumors that the front row of GOP hostages behind Kevin McCarthy are asking whether they can just be censured instead,” Raskin added later.

It is a feat of epic proportions to speak for four hours straight and not produce a single memorable phrase, original insight or even a joke.



McCarthy thinks he is a wit but so far he has proved he is only half right. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was 275 words and less than three minutes long. Two hours and seven minutes into McCarthy’s rant, it is clear the world will little note nor long remember what he says here. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 19, 2021

Other Democrats got in on the fun, flooding Twitter with jokes and memes.

“Could we be witnessing the world’s first two-hour-long minute? What’s the record? Any congressional historians out there?” Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) asked.

“Sorry, but who is this man and why is he yelling so much?” White House staffer Mike Gwin tweeted.

Find someone who fights for you like Kevin McCarthy fights against free pre-k. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

Live look at @GOPLeader on the floor right now. pic.twitter.com/TICdhATM6x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) November 19, 2021

If I have to suffer through Kevin McCarthy’s speech so can you 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8c4g3iUb34 — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 19, 2021

Kevin McCarthy stood up at the lectern for 8 hours — which is, incidentally, the only time Kevin McCarthy has ever stood for anything. — RC Di Mezzo (@rcdimezzo) November 19, 2021

Pelosi took the mockery even further. Last night, she posted a blog on the newsroom portion of her official website entitled, “Is Kevin McCarthy OK?”

The blog included a compilation of reporters’ tweets about McCarthy’s speech.

Kevin McCarthy: "Picture America in a swim meet after World War II against every other country" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 19, 2021

3:06 a.m.



Kevin McCarthy is letting us in on "the secret" about baby carrots, which is that they grow large carrots and shave them down. Do people not know this?



Anyway, Republicans on the floor got a big laugh out of it! — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 19, 2021

Pelosi’s blog concluded, “As he hopefully approaches the end, we’re all left wondering: does Kevin McCarthy know where he is right now?”

The Build Back Better Act now heads to the Democrat-controlled Senate, which is expected to circumvent the filibuster by passing it as a reconciliation bill.