Old Bay seasoning with Q replacing O in "Old Bay"

The Image Party/Shutterstock (Licensed) remix by Jason Reed

The Maryland GOP has been Q-pilled

Maryland leaned very far-right last night.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Posted on Jul 20, 2022

Last night, Maryland voters went to the polls. This morning, they woke up to a Republican party in the state that’s been fully QAnon-pilled.

Republican voters chose Dan Cox to be their nominee for governor, who defeated current Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz. Cox is a state delegate in the Maryland legislature. In the primary for attorney general, the GOP selected Michael Peroutka to be their nominee. Peroutka is a former member of the Anne Arundel City Council.

Both have links to the QAnon conspiracy, the far-right belief that a cabal of Democrats and celebrities secretly control the country while also trafficking child sex slaves.

Cox was called a “QAnon whackjob,” and “QAnon conspiracy theorist” by Hogan, the sitting governor. According to Vice, he spoke at the Patriots Arise conference, which was put on by two QAnon believers.

Hogan’s “whack job” remarks came after Cox received the endorsement for governor from President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Peroutka also attended the Patriots Arise conference, according to a report by Right Wing Watch.

Together, the two form a potent blend of right-wing conspiratorial talking points that they’ll bring into the general election. Cox called former Vice President Mike Pence a “traitor” for refusing to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Trump. Peroutka, for his part, claimed he was angry Maryland didn’t side with Southern states in seceding during the civil war and does not believe in marriage equality.

In the general election, Cox will square off against either Wes Moore or former DNC chair Tom Perez. Peroutka faces a more difficult battle, as Maryland hasn’t elected a Republican attorney general in 100 years, according to CNN.

Regardless of if either win, the results from yesterday’s primary reveal that QAnon-esque beliefs will be central tenets of many major GOP candidates for office in November.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

The far-right is desperate to push false claims that recent mass shooters were trans
Why an organization ‘fighting’ antisemitism just got a Jewish college kid fired from their summer internship
Is ‘Gays against Groomers’ the new Libs of TikTok?
Twisted Tea and far-right vloggers: How San Diego is waging an absurd war against antifa
‘The point was not to be censored’: Trump’s social media platform makes heavy-handed moderation choices, alienating his base
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 20, 2022, 11:35 am CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci
 