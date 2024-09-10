MAGA fans aren’t happy Mark Zuckerberg might vote for Trump

Meta pushed back against President Donald Trump’s claim that CEO Mark Zuckerberg called him to say that he won’t be voting Democrat in November’s election.

But Trump’s biggest fans seem like they do not care about Zuckerberg’s vote.

“I simply do not care what zuckbucks does….” wrote one Truth Social user in response to the report. “Thanks to his election interference in 2020…. We have had a shitshow like no other….”

Trump made the claim in a New York Magazine interview published Monday, stating that Zuckerberg’s support followed the assassination attempt during a Pennsylvania rally in July.

“Mark Zuckerberg called up and said, ‘I’ve never supported a Republican before, but there’s no way I can vote for a Democrat in this election,’” Trump said in the interview.

“He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat. He said, ‘I will never vote for the people running against you after watching what you did,’” Trump continued. “So I mean, people really appreciated it.”

Trump made a similar claim during a Fox Business interview last month.

“First of all, he called me after the event and said that was really amazing, it was very brave. And he actually announced he’s not going to support a Democrat because he can’t because he respected me for what I did that day … to me it was a normal response,” Trump said.

“But I was called by Mark Zuckerberg yesterday, the day before, on this same subject and he actually apologized, he said they made a mistake etcetera etcetera and that they’re correcting the mistake,” he continued. “Google, nobody called from Google.”

Zuckerberg, for his part, has not kept his reaction to the assassination attempt secret. He called Trump’s actions “badass” in a July interview but did not endorse his campaign.

Meta, however, is disputing Trump’s characterization of Zuckerberg’s political inclinations.

“As Mark has said publicly, he’s not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote,” a Meta spokesperson told the magazine.

Although Trump has boasted of the purported support from Zuckerberg, his fans on Truth Social are far less interested in the claims—with many concluding that even if true, it wouldn’t mean anything.

“The boy is running scared,” wrote one person. “He knows Trump is going to win and will wipe the floors with him.”

“I hope no one is buying this dudes bull crap,” responded someone else.

“No one cares what that cyborg thinks,” said another person.

Other right-wingers called on Trump to not flip flop and keep Zuckerberg on blast.

“President Trump, watch yourself around this dweeb!” cautioned one user. “He is pure evil. Trying to save his ass!”

“I wonder if he cried and begged Donald Trump not to put him in prison, where he belongs,” commented someone else.

Concluded another person: “Zuck is up to something.”

