‘I love when they turn on each other’: Marjorie Taylor Greene drags ‘vaping’ Lauren Boebert into fight over Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a swipe at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Thursday morning in the latest sign that the feud between the two firebrand conservatives is far from over.

The quip came in response to a post from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) justifying his decision to reject Greene’s censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) related to the Democrat’s outspoken criticism of Israel.

“Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people,” Roy wrote. “Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation – if not censure.”

He added, however, that the censure resolution “was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection’.”

Greene hit back at Roy’s criticism of the resolution, writing: “You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib.”

Greene also claimed that Roy hates former President Donald Trump, noted he certified the election in 2020 and charged that he “could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

While the online feud that played out Thursday morning was between Greene and Roy, the side swipe against Boebert did not go unnoticed.

“‘Vaping groping Lauren Boebert’ caused me to spit out my coffee,” posted Aaron Rupar.

“‘Vaping groping Lauren Boebert.’ I love it when they turn on each other,” commented another X user.

“‘Vaping groping Lauren Boebert.’ The high school cat fight is in full swing,” wrote someone else.

The snarky quip was an obvious reference to Boebert’s Beetlejuice saga in September where it was reported she’d been kicked out of a theatre for disruptive behavior. Footage later showed her vaping and groping her date before she was escorted out.

Boebert apologized for her actions, adding that her “public and difficult divorce” has created a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

Boebert has not responded to Greene’s dig, but Roy reacted to Greene’s charges against him with a dig of his own, telling a reporter to “tell her to go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing,” a reference to an old social media post in which Greene baselessly claimed space lasers caused wildfires in California.

Greene took another dig in response, likening Roy to Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders.

“Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV,” Greene said. “Chip Roy’s career consists of working for politicians, working for campaigns for politicians, and being a politician himself. Unity Party all the way! Which is why you will never hold anyone accountable.”