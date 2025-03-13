Mahmoud Khalil protesters swarm Trump Tower, occupy lobby

Hundreds of protesters staged a sit-in at Trump Tower on Thursday to rally against the detainment and potential deportation of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, leading outraged Trump supporters to call for mass arrests and swift deportations.

Videos showed demonstrators from the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) gathering in the lobby of the Trump Organization’s flagship Manhattan office building. There were no immediate signs of violence or of protesters advancing up the escalators.

“Free Mahmoud, free them all,” the group chanted. “Fight Nazis, not students.”

As Jews, we are taking over the Trump Tower to register our mass refusal. We will not stand by as this fascist regime attempts to criminalize Palestinians and all those calling for an end to the Israeli government’s US-funded genocide of the Palestinian people. And we will never… pic.twitter.com/t2Ql8qRBgw — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 13, 2025

While the green card-holding activist Khalil garnered support from even the staunchest pro-Israel Democrats since his arrest last Saturday, Republicans were predictably enraged about the sit-in at Trump Tower.

Many right-wingers called for mass punishment despite almost certainly knowing few details about the event at this time.

“I know the owner of that building and he will definitely be pressing charges,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a post on X.

“Protesters have occupied the first floor of Trump Tower,” wrote another right-wing social media personality. “Arrest every last one of them.”

The New York Police Department soon heeded those calls for arrests, as videos showed police warning and then cuffing at least some demonstrators.

After Hamas supporters commandeered Trump Tower’s first floor earlier today , NYPD has moved in, arresting the protesters. pic.twitter.com/sawR98tUhE — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) March 13, 2025

Other right-wingers salivated over much harsher punishments, such as mass doxing and deportation.

“Palestinian-funded terrorists are occupying Trump Tower,” wrote one popular conservative X account followed by Elon Musk. “Document each and every person’s identity.”

“The pro-Hamas mob has invaded Trump Tower in Manhattan,” another right-winger announced. “This, too, is not speech. Deport any foreigners in the crowd.”

Some responses even tied the protest to CNN’s report that Trump is likely to invoke the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president greater discretion to carry out mass deportations.

“Invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798! Arrest and deport them all!” demanded one popular X account. “The Republicans should realize these people want a revolution!”

As of 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon, a JVP live stream showed protesters chanting “free Palestine” as the NYPD continued to detain demonstrators one by one.

