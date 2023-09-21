Pro-Trump rapper posts music video featuring AI-generated Drake and 21 Savage

Pro-Trump rapper Loza Alexander dropped a new song last week featuring deepfake versions of Drake and 21 Savage.

The lyrics of the song, “Strong Delusion,” criticize the acceptance of transgender women, label President Joe Biden a criminal, and praise former President Donald Trump.

“Trying to teach the kids to be stupid. Like, what is a woman? What do you think?” raps the deepfake Drake at one point. “Y’all need to put down the drink. Liberals soft, they look like a mink, y’all need to work out the kinks. Biden don’t even know what a woman is even though he got a mama and some kids.”

Alexander has promoted the song on social media, with one TikTok video reaching 1 million views.

“Drake is a Trump supporter now?” reads the text overlay.

The real Drake is very much not a Trump supporter, telling a London crowd in 2017, “F**k that man.”

21 Savage has taken a softer stance, saying he’s not a political person but doesn’t have a problem with Trump.

Savage added that he liked Trump during his time hosting the reality TV show The Apprentice, saying: “I used to fuck with him, I thought he was gangsta, how he used to handle business.”

Alexander’s AI-generated music is available on Spotify, though the platform has previously cracked down on AI-fueled music. In April, Spotify removed a different fake Drake song that had gone viral.

Alexander posted on X that “Strong Delusion” was temporarily removed from TikTok for an apparent violation of the Community Guidelines.

“Strong delusion banned on tik tok at 1 million views and they banned it as soon as it hit Spotify and iTunes… because they don’t want it going #1…” Alexander wrote on Tuesday. “but it’s in stores now, I’m sick and tired of my art being destroyed by big tech… they won’t let me win.”

Strong delusion banned on tik tok at 1 million views and they banned it as soon as it hit Spotify and iTunes… because they don’t want it going #1… but it’s in stores now, I’m sick and tired of my art being destroyed by big tech… they won’t let me win 🥇… pic.twitter.com/A9q4biEFCs — Loza Alexander (@ImLozaAlexander) September 19, 2023

Alexander updated on Thursday morning that it “was recently unbanned.”

It’s not the first time the pro-Trump rapper has incorporated AI into his work. In May, he released “2024,” which featured AI voices of both Trump and Kanye West.

Alexander has made a name for himself producing music focusing on Trump, U.S. politics, and the culture war.

His song, “Let’s go Brandon,” hit number one on the hip-hop chart on iTunes in 2021 and reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.