Audio files and chat logs from Discord reveal harassment and doxing efforts carried out by associates of Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old employed by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The files were obtained by an anonymous source from a now-defunct Discord server for Tesla.Sexy, the name of the company set up by Coristine in 2021 when he was 16 years old. They were then provided to the non-profit journalist and data leak hosting collective DDoSecrets.

Two audio clips, which according to the source, were recorded on Nov. 6, 2021, show Tesla.Sexy members known on Discord as pobg, Scythens, crazy, and sigma, harassing an individual during a group call.

Coristine, who used the Discord username “Rivage,” does not appear to be present in the group call or chat log involving the targeted individual. The user named crazy refers to himself in the chat log as being with the “Tesla.Sexy team” before referring to other members as “business associates.”

Tesla.Sexy LLC, according to WIRED, manages dozens of web domains, including some that were registered in Russia. Coristine’s connections to foreign markets, while not illegal, have raised concerns given his access as part of DOGE to classified government documents.

In 2022, Coristine also briefly worked as a systems engineer at Path Network, a tech firm known for hiring former black hat hackers. Shortly after, Coristine was let go from the company for allegedly leaking proprietary information to Path Network’s competitors. That same year, Coristine reportedly solicited a cybercrime network on Telegram for carrying out distributed denial-of-service attacks.

Coristine’s history, associations, and the activity on his Discord server raise further questions about his role as a high-level government advisor.

The two audio clips involve an individual supposedly from Germany who drew the ire of Tesla.Sexy. In the first clip, the members accuse the individual of attempting to conceal his identity by posing as a Tesla employee.

“Sir, I’d like to inform you to suck my nuts,” one Tesla.Sexy member says. “We are fully aware that your claims are dog shit. We know who you are.”

Another member excitedly interrupts to claim that the group knows where the individual lives.

“We literally doxed you earlier,” the first member adds. “We got your friends, your school,

everything bro.”

The member continues by telling the individual that he obtained his information “in a matter of minutes” before bringing up the target’s alleged girlfriend.

“Your girlfriend there, buddy. Nice one,” he says. “She’s kinda bad. I hope you don’t mind

that I slid into her DMs, bro. I hope you don’t mind I sent her a picture of my cock last

night.”

It’s not clear what the offending member did to upset the Tesla.Sexy team, though the call mentions Minecraft and gaming.

In the second audio clip, which appears to be a part of the same call, the primary member alleges that Tesla.Sexy had taken offline a Discord server linked to the individual four months prior.

“I’m literally a social engineer. I’m a master social engineer,” they add as the individual

seemingly asks to know how he was doxed. “Member of online hacking group Anonymous. Hacking group known as Verm Squad.”

The group goes on to warn that they will harass the individual’s family and girlfriend unless Tesla.Sexy is left alone.

