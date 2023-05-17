New meme theorizes Lauren Boebert left her husband for the lead singer of Nickelback

The news that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is divorcing her husband stirred up a frenzy online. People are speculating about what caused the split, rehashing real and imagined details about the two, and generally spreading rumors.

One of the more popular areas of speculation is whether Boebert has found love or lust elsewhere. She has insisted that she was faithful to her husband.

That hasn’t stopped the churn of the rumor mill. People have suggested that she is or will be dating famed lothario Pete Davidson along with a raft of other potential mates ranging from Kyle Rittenhouse to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

I bet Pete Davidson is already dating Boebert… — Harbinger of Mundane (@FeltzAnt1) May 17, 2023

Lol. I think the new guy is actually Matt Gaetz. — FedUpTexan (@texasbreathen) May 17, 2023

One of the more popular theories is that Boebert is dating Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger.

There are multiple posts floating around the web claiming that Boebert and Kroeger are an item. These posts seem to base this on a single piece of evidence: a photo of the two together.

The ink wasn't even dry… Lauren (BOBO) Boebert dating Chad Kroeger of Nickelback? pic.twitter.com/LtRxt1aN71 — Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) May 17, 2023

There’s just one problem: the man in the picture isn’t Kroeger. It’s Christian singer and right-wing personality Sean Feucht. While Kroeger did formerly have a similar hairstyle as Feucht, today the two don’t even look that much alike.

The false claim that Boebert is putting the rizz on the “How You Remind Me” vocalist seems to have originated with a tweet by a parody account.

On Wednesday, @theliamnissan tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: Lauren Boebert dating Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.”

In a second tweet @theliamnissan added, “Why you looking at me like that Reuters, it was an honest mistake.”

They later joked that the photo is actually of Boebert and saxophonist Kenny G.

Some people realized that the claim was made in jest. Others were fooled.

“I wouldn’t even wish her on Chad. I actually like one Nickelback song,” one commented.

Another person accused Boebert of cheating with Kroeger and said he wrote a song about her. There’s no truth to either assertion.

A few people did recognize Feucht, who posted a different picture of himself with Boebert from the same day on Twitter in late 2021.

Some have suggested that perhaps Feucht, who is married, is Boebert’s new beau. There’s no evidence this is true, though the two have done many public appearances together.

Taking photo ops or attending at the same events isn’t evidence of romance, however, any more than a tweet by a parody account is.