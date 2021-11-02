Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), the conspiracy theory-endorsing member of Congress who is no stranger to getting dunked on online, is facing mockery after she made fun of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg gathered with protesters outside the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit on Monday, saying that world leaders have not done enough to address the climate crisis. During her speech, Thunberg expressed frustration at leaders’ inaction, saying: “We say no more ‘blah blah blah.’ No more exploitation of people and nature and the planet. No more exploitation. No more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”

While Thunberg’s remarks drew a lot of positive attention, Boebert decided it was an opportunity to mock the climate activist.

“Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” Boebert tweeted on Monday afternoon, linking to a video of Thunberg’s remarks.

Similar to what has happened numerous times in the past, Boebert’s tweet was roasted.

“Republicans mocking children, again. Tell me you’re a worthless POS without telling me you’re a worthless POS. #laurenboebert,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The fact that she posted this thinking she did something here by bullying a child while simultaneously missing the message that Greta Thunberg was portraying. Embarrassing,” another person added.

“No more blah blah blah means she wants to see some action and not mere words,” another person wrote, adding: “Weird I need to explain this to a member of Congress though!

Many other people joined in.

How adult of you to pick on a kid. 🤦‍♀️ — Genevieve Payne (@KricketNite) November 1, 2021

Thank you for helping broadcast her message.



While it's clearly lost on you, maybe it will resonate with people who would like to save the planet. — Katie Porter's Whiteboard (@ChipHarbour) November 1, 2021

The fact that you don’t understand what she’s doing does not mean that she doesn’t understand what she’s doing. — Steve Benedict (@SteveBenedict17) November 1, 2021

Tell me you have no idea what you're posting without telling us you have absolutely no idea what you're posting.



Fixed it for you. — T. witter's ucking me again. (@Blacksmitheart) November 1, 2021

It’s not shocking Boebert decided to go after Thunberg. Boebert is an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, who had a strange obsession with attacking the teenage climate activist on Twitter back when he had an account.