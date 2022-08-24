Laura Loomer fares better than other far-right candidates in Florida primary race, still loses

Florida Republican voters largely rejected the state’s most extreme candidates in Tuesday’s congressional primary. Some fared far better than expected, however, and a few races saw far-right candidates who are now headed to the general election in November.

In perhaps the most shocking result, Islamophobe Laura Loomer got 44% of Republican primary voters in the state’s 11th congressional district. This was Loomer’s second unsuccessful attempt to win a seat in Congress. She lost a long-shot bid in the state’s heavily Democratic 21st district in 2020.

The surprising 44% of the vote Loomer received wasn’t enough to carry the 29-year-old who brands herself as the most banned woman in America to victory, however. Incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) squeaked past Loomer with 51% of the vote.

In a tearful speech, Loomer falsely blamed voter fraud and “big tech election interference” for her loss.

“I am pleading with the Republican Party to please start taking this issue seriously,” Loomer said about tech companies. “Please. Because the American people deserve representation.”

pic.twitter.com/6smsaANRyy — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022

Webster will go up against Democrat Shante Munns in November.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is arguably the most notorious representative from Florida. Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking a minor, which he denies.

Challenger Mark Lombardo, a former FedEx executive, did his best to draw attention to Gaetz’s scandalous history and recently accused Gaetz of informing on former President Donald Trump to the FBI. In the end, neither Gaetz’s legal problems or questions about his fealty to Trump kept Florida voters in his district from voting for him, as he handily won the primary.

In November, Gaetz will face Democrat Rebekah Jones, who shot to fame after she accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of covering up COVID-19 deaths.

In his run for Congress, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) proudly touted his record as the most-far member of the state house.

In the end, not even endorsements from Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Gaetz were enough to carry Sabatini over the finish line. Sabatini finished behind Cory Mills in a crowded Republican field.

Mills and Democrat Karen Green will compete to represent Florida’s 7th congressional district in November.

In other Florida primary news, Republican Brian Perras, who referred to COVID as a “plandemic,” placed an abysmal fourth in the 12th congressional district.

Media Matters researcher Alex Kaplan reports that only one of Florida’s many congressional candidates who touted QAnon won their race: Republican Carla Spalding. Spalding won the primary in the state’s 25th congressional district.

The contentious battle for the Democratic nomination for governor ended in a loss for Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried. Former governor and current Rep. Charlie Crist (R-Fla.) won the primary and now goes up against DeSantis, who ran uncontested.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also ran uncontested. Rubio is now up against Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), who handily won her primary.

Right-wing extremism has become increasingly acceptable to mainstream Republicans since the days of the Tea Party. The fact that Florida voters nearly sent Loomer, who once admitted she is “pro-white nationalism,” to Congress proves that the far-right continues gaining ground.